John Fernandes Ltd supports GAPLF for the 2023 FESUPO Powerlifting C/ship

Kaieteur Sports – John Fernandes Limited (JFL), the leading customised shipping and logistics solutions in and out of Guyana, connecting with any worldwide destinations are on board as a sponsor of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) to the 10th South American Men’s and Women’s Classic Powerlifting & Bench Press Championships (FESUPO).

The competition, bringing together the best athletes in the South American Region, will take place from September 6-10th in Lima, Peru.

Yesterday, at the company’s 24 Water Street, Georgetown, Guyana, Head Office, The Office Manager, Ms. Alisa Maxwell, handed over a sponsorship cheque to the Treasurer of the GAPLF, Mr. Maxwell Denny, in the presence of President, Franklin Wilson.

Ms. Maxwell expressed her company’s delight at being able to contribute to the GAPLF’s expenses for Team Guyana’s participation at the event.

“John Fernandes has been very supportive of Guyana’s sportsmen and women over the years across many disciplines and we are proud to maintain this legacy. We are well aware of the exploits of our powerlifters over the years and we are happy to be of assistance to the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation. We wish the team every success and look forward to you continuing to do our nation, proud.”

Mr. Denny conveyed his gratitude and that of the Powerlifting Federation to John Fernandes Limited for their support which he said would certainly assist the Team in getting to Peru and doing the nation proud.

“The support of corporate Guyana for athletes in their quest to represent the Golden Arrowhead is always important and we at the GAPLF would like to express our thanks to John Fernandes for being a partner in this journey. We can assure you that the team will be ready to take on the challenge that’ll be presented by the athletes from the other competing nations and will do Guyana, proud.”

Some ten nations, including the host, will be batting for podium positions from September 6-10 in the equipped and classic segments of the championships. Over 230 athletes (male & female) along with officials as well as executives of the contesting nations will be converging in Peru.

Guyana, Suriname, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Columbia, Uraguay, and Bolivia will be testing each other on the platform in the three lifts, squat, bench press, and deadlift.