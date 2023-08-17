Latest update August 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

GBA’s Referee/Judge training seminar underway

Aug 17, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has embarked on a significant endeavor with the commencement of a two-day Referee/Judge training seminar yesterday at the National Racquet Centre located in Woolford Avenue. Distinguished Trinidad and Tobago 3-Star Referees/Judges Assessor, James Beckles, arrived in the country to spearhead these essential workshops coinciding with the prestigious Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys/Juniors Championship.

Beckles, a standout figure as the sole 3-Star Referee/Judge Assessor in the English-speaking Caribbean, has undertaken the responsibility to lead two pivotal training sessions. His expertise will be channelled into an intermediary forum addressing recent rule changes made by the International Boxing Association (IBA), the world governing body. Additionally, a beginner seminar is on the agenda to nurture emerging talents in the field.

GBA President Steve Ninvalle (right) with IBA 3Star Instructor and Evaluator, James Beckels as he delivered his opening remarks.

Having previously visited as a referee judge, Beckles now holds the prestigious position of IBA Olympic 3-Star referee/judge’s Instructor/Evaluator. The comprehensive workshop structure encompasses both theoretical and practical facets.

Mornings sessions are dedicated to theoretical knowledge dissemination, while afternoon sessions are earmarked for hands-on practical evaluations. The overarching goal of these workshops is to elevate the caliber of local refereeing and judging.

Participants engage with Trinidad Instructor James Beckles (right-standing) on the opening day of the 3Star Referee-Judge training seminar.

Prominent attendees at the inauguration of this two-day workshop included GBA President Steve Ninvalle, revered referee/judges Winfield Braithwaite, AIBA certified International Technical Officer (ITO) Elton Chase, and distinguished female referee/judge Paulette Nurse. Alongside these established figures were a number of fresh faces, showcasing the widespread enthusiasm for enhanced training.

In his address, Ninvalle underscored the workshop’s significance, highlighting its potential to enrich the local refereeing and judging landscape. With optimism, he expressed hopes that participants would acquire substantial knowledge, ultimately earning an IBA-recognized 3-Star certificate. The seminar, spanning the upcoming days, promises to be a dynamic and interactive learning experience. As the GBA takes proactive steps to raise the bar in the realm of boxing officiating, this seminar serves as a testament to their commitment to nurturing talent and fostering excellence within the sport.

