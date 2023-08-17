French group looking to cash-in on Guyana’s economic development

Latest update August 17th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 17, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Senior Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh on Wednesday met with the Regional Head – Southern Cone of Proparco, Julien Vanhooydonck, and the Project Manager Suriname-Guyana, of the French Development Agency (AFD), Julie Grunner, at the Ministry of Finance located in Georgetown.
The Ministry of Finance reported that the AFD is France’s inclusive public development bank that commits financing and technical assistance to projects in various sectors including energy, healthcare, biodiversity, digital technology, professional training, among others to assist with transitions towards a safer, more equitable, and more sustainable world.
It was stated too that, Proparco is a subsidiary of the AFD Group that provides funding and support to private sector development, and its action focuses on key development sectors including infrastructure – mainly for renewable energies, agribusiness, financial institutions, health and education, all with the aim to strengthen the contribution of private players to the achievement of the SDGs.
During discussions, Minister Singh invited the Proparco’s officials to continue to explore Guyana’s financial landscape to examine ways in which they can forge possible partnerships with the various private sector institutions and contribute to the country’s current economic development.
