Latest update August 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

French group looking to cash-in on Guyana’s economic development

Aug 17, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Senior Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh on Wednesday met with the Regional Head – Southern Cone of Proparco, Julien Vanhooydonck, and the Project Manager Suriname-Guyana, of the French Development Agency (AFD), Julie Grunner, at the Ministry of Finance located in Georgetown.

The Ministry of Finance reported that the AFD is France’s inclusive public development bank that commits financing and technical assistance to projects in various sectors including energy, healthcare, biodiversity, digital technology, professional training, among others to assist with transitions towards a safer, more equitable, and more sustainable world.

It was stated too that, Proparco is a subsidiary of the AFD Group that provides funding and support to private sector development, and its action focuses on key development sectors including infrastructure – mainly for renewable energies, agribusiness, financial institutions, health and education, all with the aim to strengthen the contribution of private players to the achievement of the SDGs.

Senior Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh (right) and members of the French group

Senior Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh (right) and members of the French group

During discussions, Minister Singh invited the Proparco’s officials to continue to explore Guyana’s financial landscape to examine ways in which they can forge possible partnerships with the various private sector institutions and contribute to the country’s current economic development.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

VP Jagdeo giving jokes on our future

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

England reach first World Cup final despite Kerr stunner

England reach first World Cup final despite Kerr stunner

Aug 17, 2023

SYDNEY, (Reuters) – England reached their first Women’s World Cup final after beating Australia 3-1 yesterday despite a wonder goal from Matildas striker Sam Kerr as the co-hosts’...
Read More
John Fernandes Ltd supports GAPLF for the 2023 FESUPO Powerlifting C/ship

John Fernandes Ltd supports GAPLF for the 2023...

Aug 17, 2023

Republic Bank, GCB launch historic Under-23 Inter-Club Super50 nationwide tourney

Republic Bank, GCB launch historic Under-23...

Aug 17, 2023

Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboy/Junior boxing c/ship set to kickoff tomorrow    

Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboy/Junior...

Aug 17, 2023

GBA’s Referee/Judge training seminar underway

GBA’s Referee/Judge training seminar underway

Aug 17, 2023

Beacons win to stay atop, Rivers View lose again 

Beacons win to stay atop, Rivers View lose

Aug 17, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]