ExxonMobil searching for contractors to build US$100M oil and gas training facility

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil’s local affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) has published a Request for Information (RFI), noting that is seeking qualified companies capable of constructing Guyana’s first state-of-the-art oil and gas training facility at the Guyana Technical Training College (GTTC).

This facility, which is situated in Port Mourant, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), will be dedicated to the oil and gas industry and will be constructed to the tune of some US$100 million.

In December 2021, while delivering remarks after his site visit to the Berbice Deepwater Port, President Irfaan Ali made the revelation that the Port Mourant Training Centre would be transformed into the country’s National Oil and Gas Institute.

He cited the quality of the craftsmen that the centre has produced throughout the years, many of whom excelled outside of Guyana and with its drive for excellence; he indicated that it would be the perfect location to have the transformation area of study.

In the Request for Information (RFI) published by EEPGL on Wednesday on the Ministry of Natural Resources website, it was outlined that the project’s scope of work encompasses a multitude of aspects aimed at creating a comprehensive learning environment.

The project’s buildings are expected to comprise various structures, each serving distinct functions and purposes. Collectively, these structures are anticipated to occupy a total area ranging between approximately 60,000 to 80,000 square feet. These buildings will include dormitories for both students and tutors, a versatile dining hall, classrooms, administrative offices, workshops, a guardhouse, and operation and storage facilities.

Each building is intended to be fully functional and will feature key components such as reinforced concrete foundations and superstructures, concrete masonry partition walls, waterproofing, thermal and acoustical insulation, roofing, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems. Additionally, security systems including CCTV and fire alarm systems, along with IT infrastructure, will be integrated.

In addition to the main structures, the project scope features covered walkways and a gazebo spanning an approximate area of 10,000 to 15,000 square feet. These elements will be constructed with reinforced concrete foundations, supported by structural steel framing, and covered with metal roofing sheets. Adequate electrical lighting and grounding will also be provided for these areas.

The envisioned site enhancements encompass minor improvements spanning an area of approximately 5 to 7 acres. These improvements are set to include activities such as dewatering, as well as the proper clean and compacted fill of around 2 feet. This scope also encompasses the creation of roads, sidewalks, and building pads. Furthermore, site utility services will be established through the procurement and installation of pipes and conduits to support various systems including potable water, wastewater, stormwater, power, data, and a compressed air distribution system.

Moreover, comprehensive water storage and treatment system, as well as a wastewater collection and treatment system, will be incorporated. To ensure security, a perimeter security fence will be erected around the property, and adequate site lighting and emergency power generation systems will be implemented, along with associated power distribution systems within the project site.

In line with its commitment to fostering local talent and resources, EEPGL in its RFI placed considerable emphasis on local content requirements. The company said its local content strategy seeks to promote workforce and supplier capabilities within the community, emphasising the integration of local elements in the project’s execution.

Contractors vying for participation in this project are mandated to demonstrate an understanding of the Local Content Act (2021) and its potential implications on their work within the scope. Furthermore, all bidders are expected to outline their preliminary local content strategies, aligning them with EEPGL’s objectives and the Act’s provisions.

EEPGL indicated that this approach not only ensures the development of the local workforce but also the creation of opportunities for Guyanese suppliers and contractors.