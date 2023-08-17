Adopt-an-Orphanage initiative

…142 children benefit from medical screening

Kaieteur News – As part of First Lady Arya Ali’s, ‘Adopt-an-Orphanage’ initiative, a total of 142 children from 10 homes and orphanages benefitted from a number of medical services on Wednesday.

The medical outreach was held at State House, Georgetown and was done in partnership with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China.

The initiative, which has since adopted 11 orphanages and homes, was launched in 2021 and seeks to provide financial and other support to underfunded orphanages across Guyana through assistance from the private sector.

Delivering brief remarks at the outreach, the First Lady said the medical outreach is to give the children the care and attention they need that their respective homes and orphanages are unable to provide.

“Children in institutional care require greater medical care and attention for a number of reasons. First, children in general have weaker immune systems when compared to adults. This therefore limits their natural ability to fight infections,” she disclosed.

The First Lady also explained that children, especially under the age of five, have significantly higher developmental delays and are vulnerable to illnesses as their immune systems are not fully developed. As a result, children who fall into this category require greater medical attention and care.

Mrs. Ali said too that children in institutional care are at a higher risk at developing mental and physiological problems which in turn affect their physical health.

“Children in institutional care fight many silent battles that we do not know of, in many ways they struggle mentally, emotionally and physically almost on a daily basis and a fact that we know this poses on us a responsibility to act,” she said.

The First Lady thanked Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Guyana, Guo Haiyan and her team for partnering with her office to ensure the children receive the care they need. She said that the Chinese Embassy has always been a pillar to her office.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Haiyan in her remarks said the people of China are always pleased to be a part of such initiatives and that the embassy would continue to support the orphanages, as well as lend support to other projects.

Wednesday’s outreach was carried out by a 16-member group of medical professionals from the Chinese Medical Team. Among the services offered were eye, hearing, and dental tests, blood pressure testing as well as heart and lung examinations.

Children between the ages of three and 22 years benefitted from the outreach.

The participating homes and orphanages are: Hope Children’s Home, Shaheed’s Boys and Girls orphanages, Joshua’s Children Centre, Ruimveldt Children Home, Bless the Children Home, Prabhu Sharan orphanage, St. John’s Bosco, and Red Cross Convalescence.