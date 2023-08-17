$38M health centre commissioned at Fort Ordinance.

Kaieteur News – A spanking new health centre valued at $38M was on Monday commissioned at Ford Ordinance, Canje, Berbice.

The new facility was commissioned by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony.

The facility has a number of examination rooms and a spacious waiting area. The building is also equipped with air conditioning units.

During the opening ceremony, Minister Anthony said that the government’s intention is to ensure that Guyana has a world class health care system that would provide quality service to citizens.

“In terms of building a world class system, the government is investing in building twelve new hospitals and you would have two of those hospitals here in Region 6,” the Minister of Health said.

The minister disclosed that construction of a new hospital at Skeldon and the New Amsterdam are ongoing. He said the New Amsterdam hospital is expected to be a level five facility outfitted with modern amenities that will allow for diagnostic tests and clinical care for patients with complex medical cases.

Minister Anthony said that his ministry has recognized that the existing facilities throughout Region 6 and across the country are in need of upgrading and has noted that since 2020 the government of Guyana has been upgrading Health Centers and other health facilities there.

He noted that Region 6 was the first to receive $100M to rehabilitate the health centers throughout the region. “We saw that worked so well in Region 6 and we adopted it to the other regions and we gave them each $100M so that they can upgrade their facilities as well,” Minister Anthony said.

The Minister of Health said too that through the supplementary budget that was recently passed in the National Assembly, an additional $1B has been allocated to rehabilitate other health centers as well as accommodation for health care professionals. He said Region 6 is expected to benefit from another $100M facilitate the rehabilitative works.

Dr. Anthony urged residents to make full use of the services that will be offered at the health center and also encouraged healthcare workers to provide the best health care service.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman, David Armogan said several things were taken into consideration when constructing a new health center.

“One is the population of the area and two the proximity to the nearest health facility and those were two major criteria. In 2022 we recognized the growing population in this area because we have an additional area at the back where the ministry of housing is developing so it is almost automatic that we should put down a health center in this particular area,” he said.

The Regional Chairman said that under the leadership of Roy Jafarally, the former Neighbourhood Democratic Council Chairman, there were strong recommendations for Fort Ordinance to have its own health center. He said that following through on Jafarally’s suggestion, the government has decided to construct three other health centers in Region Six: Albion Chesney, Canefield East Canje Berbice and Mara on the East Bank of Berbice.

“…So therefore the Ministry of Health and by extension all the health services in this Region and throughout the country, have an important role to play in ensuring that our people’s health is taken care of…”

Armogan said too that once the health centers are completed, it would aid in the reduction of the number of persons who visit the hospitals to seek treatment and collect medication.

Additionally, the Regional Chairman disclosed that given the expansive yard space, a businessman expressed an interest in creating a recreational space for children of the community.