$294M Vigilance Magistrates’ Courts commissioned

Kaieteur News – On Wednesday afternoon, the $294 Million new Vigilance Magistrates’ Courts, a technologically advanced court was commissioned – to improve the delivery of justice to residents of the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

Present at the commissioning ceremony was Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Yonette Cummings-Edwards, Acting Chief Justice, Roxanne George-Wiltshire, Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General (AG), Anil Nandlall, SC and other members of the judiciary.

The smart court replaces the old court which was built since the 1940’s. The new building features two court rooms, a magistrate and clerk living quarters, drug treatment department, and a domestic violence room.

The court was constructed by Builders Hardware General Supplies and Construction at the cost of $263,019,670. The contract was signed on July 13, 2021. The furnishing of the court cost over $5 Million, the design and supervision of the court was done by E and A Consultancy Inc. for the sum of over $25 Million.

The Magistrates who will be presiding in the East Coast Demerara districts are: Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore and Marissa Mittleholzer, Alicia George, Rushell Liverpool and Christel Lambert.

The court is located in the same compound as the Vigilance Police Station, ECD.

During the ceremony, it was announced that the court will commence using Mobile Money Guyana (MMG) for bail and other fees. Diamond/ Grove Magistrates’ Court and Vigilance are the first two courts that were designed to digitalize the work of the court and improve services to citizens.

In her address, Justice Cummings-Edwards said the modernization of the court was long overdue as the original court was constructed in the 1940s with no architectural style. She described it as a small two-storey wooden building.

The Chancellor said that overtime the building started to show severe signs of wear and tear, which resulted in frequent repairs. This she said took a chunk of the judiciary’s annual budget to upkeep. Further, she disclosed that members of the judiciary held discussions in 2020 with the Government and had also submitted their proposals for a new court house.

However, the green light was not given for the Vigilance, Port Kaituma, and Mabaruma.

The Chancellor disclosed that President Irfaan Ali was later contacted and the judiciary resubmitted its proposal to the Ministry of Finance, and funds were released for the construction of the new Magistrates’ Courts. She underscored that the new Vigilance Magistrates’ Court signifies improved access to justice and noted that the other courts are in the final stages of completion.

Chancellor Cummings-Edwards thanked stakeholders including the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Canada, United States and United Kingdom for their donations towards buying equipment and furniture for the court.

Meanwhile, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall disclosed that next week the Government will turn the sod for the construction of the $388 Million Friendship Magistrates’ Court and the $303 Million Timehri Magistrates’ Court – which are going to improve the delivery of justice on the East Bank corridor.

“These new facilities and addition to the architecture and design of these court houses no doubt will enhance and augment efficiency,” Nandlall said.