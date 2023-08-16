‘We were robbed of $1M by the bank’- CDC official tells Wauna residents

Kaieteur News – As residents of the remote Region Once community of Wauna protest the sloth in completion of an electrification project there, claims of financial mismanagement have been levelled against the Community Development Council (CDC), including its Chairman and Treasurer.

Following a protest on Monday in which residents of the small community called for “transparency” and “accountability”, residents recalled an incident last year which was swept under the carpet since it involved a senior CDC official who is a close associate of the governing Peoples’ Progressive Party (PPP).

It was alleged that last year, two senior officials of the Wauna CDC travelled to the city to collect a large sum of money which was issued to the community under the Presidential grant. The money, which was earmarked for projects at Wauna, was collected by the duo at a commercial bank.

However, reports are that the two men informed residents at a meeting held by the Wauna CDC that a sum of G$1M was unaccounted for and they noted that they made the discovery when they returned to the hotel room in the city where they stayed.

“They came right here in Wauna in front of the CDC and told residents during a meeting, they told us that they could not account for $1M,” a resident told this publication.

The resident said shortly after, the two officials told residents that the commercial bank where they conducted the transaction, had robbed them of the $1M sum. At the time, the issue was downplayed since several developmental projects were being undertaken at the community. No official investigation was ever undertaken by the police or the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region One.

However, when a recent issue arose, in which large sums of money issued by the government under the Carbon Credit Fund, cannot be accounted for at Wauna, the issue of the missing $1M was raised during a protest exercise on Monday.

Residents on Monday called on the government to ensure that money, which is allocated for developmental projects in the community, is accounted for.