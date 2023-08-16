Tahir Named Captain, Shepherd Vice-Captain of Guyana Amazon Warriors

Kaieteur Sports – [Georgetown, Guyana] – The Guyana Amazon Warriors franchise has announced the appointment of Imran Tahir as captain and Romario Shepherd as vice-captain for the upcoming Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 season. The duo brings a wealth of experience, skill and leadership to the team and their dynamic partnership is expected to elevate the Warriors’ performance on the field.

Tahir, the seasoned South African cricketer who is known for his electrifying leg-spin and exuberant celebrations, will take on the role of captaincy for the first time in his illustrious career. Tahir’s extensive knowledge of the game and his ability to inspire and rally his teammates make him a natural choice to lead the Guyana Amazon Warriors. His aggressive approach, combined with his passion for the sport, is set to invigorate the team and contribute to their pursuit of CPL glory.

“I am incredibly grateful and excited to lead the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the upcoming Republic Bank CPL season,” Tahir commented.

“I believe in the talent and potential of this team, and together with Romario and our fantastic squad, we aim to deliver an exceptional performance on the field while representing the passionate cricket fans of Guyana,” he added.

Joining Tahir in a leadership role is Shepherd, a longstanding member of the Guyana Amazon Warriors family. Shepherd’s all-round abilities as a fast bowler and aggressive lower-order batsman have earned him a reputation as one of the most promising talents in the region. As vice-captain, Shepherd will play a crucial role in supporting Tahir’s captaincy and contributing his insights to the team’s strategic decisions.

“It’s a privilege to be named vice-captain of the Guyana Amazon Warriors,” the Guyanese noted while adding, “I look forward to working closely with Imran and the entire squad to achieve our collective goals and bring pride to our fans.”

The Guyana Amazon Warriors franchise management expressed confidence in the leadership of the duo and their ability to guide the team to success. “We are delighted to have Imran Tahir as our captain and Romario Shepherd as our vice-captain for the Republic Bank CPL 2023.”

“Their experience, skills, and commitment to the game align perfectly with our aspirations, and we are eager to witness their impact on and off the field,” he continued.

CPL bowls off on August 16 but heads to Guyana on September 12 with Warriors facing Jamaica Tallawahs (September 13), Saint Lucia Kings (September 14), Trinbago Knight Riders (September 16) and Barbados Royals (September 17).

The playoffs will begin with the first eliminator on September 19 followed by the Qualifier 1 on September 20 and Qualifier 2 on September 22. The final is set for September 24.

All matches in Guyana will be played at the National Stadium, Providence.