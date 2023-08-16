Sterling Products proud sponsor of Archery Guyana’s National Outdoor Championship 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Archery Guyana will be hosting its STERLING PRODUCTS sponsored National Outdoor Championships 2023 shortly with ranking rounds to be held on Saturday 19th August, 2023 and the Finals on Sunday 20th August, 2023 at the Queen’s College Playfield, Camp Street and Thomas Lands, Georgetown.

Guyana’s best local talents will be on display aiming for the bragging right of best Outdoor Archer. Here Archers will have to demonstrate great discipline, strength and stamina to walk away with the title.

Recently, at the handover ceremony at Sterling Products’ Head-office at Providence, East Bank Demerara, President of Archery Guyana, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon and Archery Guyana’s Treasurer, Mr. Robert Singh were able to learn more about the products from the knowledgeable staff.

Some of their products include Igloo Ice-Cream, Golden Cream Margarine, Mighty Foam Liquid and powdered detergent, hand sanitisers and hand soaps to name a few.

Sterling Products Limited, as we all know is a household name coming out from the grass roots of Guyana. With almost 70 years of dedicated service to the citizens of this great land, Sterling Products Limited Manufactures and Distributes quality products that caters to the needs of every one of its customers whether large or small in different regions across the length and breadth of Guyana.

The company also exports a wide range of its products to various countries in the Caribbean and South America.

Sterling Products Limited has products that fit into many activities each customers engages in on a daily basis whether it is cleaning, cooking, baking, or just treating some friends at an event there is a product for you at Sterling.

Marketing Manager, Mr. Dellon Lynch, during the handover ceremony commented that, “It is always a pleasure for Sterling Products Limited to support various activities undertaken by organisations such as the Archery Guyana.

We see this as a great way for persons young and old to be a part of something that keeps you engaged and in a sense there’re able to develop a level of patience and focus which are qualities every individual must possess.” He went on to convey, “Best wishes to all the contestants participating in this year’s event and to the organizers as well.”

Thanks were expressed by Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, President of Archery Guyana, for Sterling Products collaboration as a competition sponsor. Mr. Robert Singh, Treasurer of Archery Guyana, upon receiving the cheque also made remarks of gratitude.

The Board of Directors wishes to convey thanks to Mr. Ramsay Ali and the Management of Sterling Products.