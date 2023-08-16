PAHO donates devices, equipment to increase Region Six health surveillance

Latest update August 16th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 16, 2023 News
DPI – The Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) on Monday donated printers, central processing units (CPU), and tablets, among other devices and equipment to enhance health surveillance in Region Six.
The handing over took place at the Regional Health Facility in New Amsterdam.
During the small ceremony, Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony noted that it is imperative for the country to have an effective system that helps to track data in the health sector.
“We have started looking at infectious diseases because some of those diseases are what we call reportable diseases to WHO-World Health Organisation. So, a lot of our surveillance system is built around capturing infectious diseases,” he stated.
The minister added that Guyana is aiming to have an advanced surveillance system.
“Having a system just to report when there is a particular outbreak is not what we are looking for, we want a system that can help us in our planning, we want a system that can help us in doing health better in the community,” Dr. Anthony explained.
PAHO Consultant, Dr. Naail Uthman noted that the region has been working assiduously over the past year to provide a well-constructed surveillance system.
“We organised a regional health plan with [the] RHO and from the health plan some key activities were identified and the region requested some support in beefing up their surveillance system. A part of that, is community-based surveillance where we utilise health workers to visit all of the households in specific areas as a startup,” the PAHO consultant pointed out.
Dr. Uthman said this has enabled the region to identify various chronic and infectious diseases in the communities and enhance its health care services.
I miss a class session!
Aug 16, 2023Kaieteur Sports – [Georgetown, Guyana] – The Guyana Amazon Warriors franchise has announced the appointment of Imran Tahir as captain and Romario Shepherd as vice-captain for the upcoming...
Aug 16, 2023
Aug 16, 2023
Aug 16, 2023
Aug 16, 2023
Aug 16, 2023
Kaieteur News – During the five-month period when Guyana was treading water while waiting for the elections results,... more
Waterfalls Magazine – Colleagues, I thank the delegations which have contributed to this Council’s deliberations... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]