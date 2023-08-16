Lightning kills 15-year-old girl; injures brother in Region 9

Kaieteur News – A 15-year-old girl of Sand Creek, Region Nine was on Monday killed after being struck by lightning. The teen’s 17-year-old brother who was also struck by lightning, escaped with injuries.

Dead is Simone Andrew, formerly a student of Sand Creek Secondary School. Her brother, Marcus Andrew is hospitalised.

The sibling’s grandfather and Toshao of Sand Creek, Eugene Andrew told Kaieteur News that the incident occurred at around 17:30h.

According to Toshao Andrew, the siblings had left their home and visited the Government Administration building located in the village to use the Wi-Fi internet.

He said the teens would usually visit the building to use the internet to talk with their friends who reside in other communities.

It was while at the building that the siblings were struck by lightning. The Toshao disclosed that it rained Monday afternoon but it was not heavy rainfall but explained that in August, the village usually experiences lots of lightning.

Kaieteur News understands that after the siblings were struck, they became unconscious. It took several hours before Marcus regained consciousness but his sister never did.

The Toshao disclosed that the teens were rushed to the Lethem Regional Hospital. Subsequently, Marcus was transferred to a hospital in Boa Vista for additional treatment.

Toshao Andrew described his granddaughter as a quiet and kind person.