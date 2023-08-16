Horse cart operator stabbed to death

…suspect surrenders

Kaieteur News – A horse cart operator was on Monday night stabbed to death during an altercation with a man at a shop in Plum Park, Sophia, Georgetown.

Dead is Mark Harris, a 25-year-old horse cart operator of Lot 90 Plum Park, Sophia.

The suspect, a 20-year-old labourer also of Plum Park reportedly turned himself in to police on Monday after allegedly stabbing Harris with a pair of scissors.

According to police, Harris and the suspect were friends but an “ongoing problem” made them enemies.

At around 19:30hrs on Monday, they got into an argument at a shop and it escalated into a fight.

The suspect alleged that Harris attacked him first with a knife.

“The victim (Harris), who was allegedly armed with a knife, attempted to stab the suspect,” police stated.

The suspect reportedly retaliated by holding onto the knife and defended himself with a pair of scissors, which he had in his pants waist. He stabbed Harris two times, police said.

Harris reportedly ran a short distance away before collapsing to the ground.

The suspect left the scene and made his way to the Prashad Nagar Police Outpost where he reported the incident and gave police the pair of scissors.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw a motionless Harris who was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where doctors pronounced him dead.

Investigators also found a silver blade knife at the scene.