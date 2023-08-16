GWI begins drilling of new well at Wauna, Region One

DPI – The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has commenced the drilling of a well at Wauna, Region One that will provide reliable potable water to in excess of 900 residents of the community and surrounding areas.

On Tuesday, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, visited the site to inspect the works. He stated that the well is being dug by GWI’s in-house team using a recently processed PAT Rig.

The estimated cost for drilling the well is $10 million, which covers materials, consumables, and in-house expenses.

Minister Croal said the project is on schedule to be completed by the end of September, and the area already has an existing distribution network. The community is currently receiving water from a reservoir in the neighbouring community of Wanania on a rotational basis.

As part of the long-term plan, Minister Croal said the system will be connected to Wanania, Hosororo, and Koborimo. The community recently received electricity for the first time, which will facilitate a smoother process.

“This is part of the plan to address, in a holistic way, the water issues affecting the residents in this area… Once successful, it will take us off of the current system where we are depending on Wanania,” he underscored.

The project is the delivery of a commitment made by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali during a previous engagement with the residents.

Wauna is among several communities to benefit from new water distribution systems in a Region One this year. Other villages that are benefitting include Manawarin, Waramuri, Haimacabra, Kamwatta, Koko, Parakeeis, Cabora, Karaburi, Wallaba, Santa Rosa, White Water, Yarakita, Kamwatta and Black Water Savannah.

The sum of $1.4 billion was allocated this year to increase access to clean, safe water in hinterland communities.