Guyana Amazon Warriors appoints Leon Johnson as New Manager

Kaieteur Sports – Georgetown, Guyana – Guyana Amazon Warriors is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mr. Leon Johnson as its new Manager for the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Mr. Johnson brings a wealth of experience and a deep passion for cricket to his new role, promising to lead the team with a unique and vibrant approach.

Johnson, a former Test player and Guyana Amazon Warriors batsman has also captained the Guyana national team to six Regional First-Class titles, five of which were consecutively. Johnson is widely respected for his leadership skills, cricket acumen, and dedication to the sport. As a seasoned cricketer with a remarkable career, Johnson’s insights and strategic vision are expected to contribute significantly to the success of the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

“We are delighted to welcome Leon Johnson as the Manager of the Guyana Amazon Warriors,” the franchise management noted. “His proven leadership abilities, extensive knowledge of the game, and strong ties to the cricketing community make him the perfect fit for this role. We believe his appointment will invigorate the team and drive us towards championship glory.”

Johnson expressed his enthusiasm about his new role, stating, “I am honored and excited to take on the responsibility of managing the Guyana Amazon Warriors. It’s a privilege to work with such a talented group of players and support staff. My goal is to foster a culture of excellence, teamwork, and determination, and I look forward to leading the team to success in the upcoming CPL seasons.”

The Guyana Amazon Warriors have consistently been a force to reckon with in the Caribbean Premier League, and with the addition of Johnson as Manager, the franchise aims to build on its legacy and capture its first title.

CPL bowls off on August 16 but heads to Guyana on September 12 with Warriors facing Jamaica Tallawahs (September 13), Saint Lucia Kings (September 14), Trinbago Knight Riders (September 16) and Barbados Royals (September 17).

The playoffs will begin with the first eliminator on September 19 followed by the Qualifier 1 on September 20 and Qualifier 2 on September 22. The final is set for September 24.

All matches in Guyana will be played at the National Stadium, Providence.