Giddings, Emanuel and Shanella London victorious at LGC tournament

Latest update August 16th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 16, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – On Saturday at the Lusignan Golf Club, Pope Emanuel London, Eureka Giddings and Shanella London were the ones to watch. The trio were in sync as they made excellent use of the conditions on the course.
The format of the tournament was Medal play over 18 holes, three-man team tournament dubbed, “The Weakest Link.” The intention is to have a team of three players, one from each flight and the combined net scores are totaled and divided by three to get the net score of the team.
Speaking on behalf of his team was Pope Emanuel London who said, “The tournament in my view was a resounding success even though the attendance could have been better, but the participants were satisfied especially with the prizes that were up for grabs even though it was a club tournament. Our win was a pleasant surprise because I knew that as a team we didn’t play our best game.”
The Lusignan Golf Club will now turn their attention to the highly anticipated Sankar’s Auto Works tournament set for this Saturday.
The results for the tournament were as follows:
First position
Shanella London – HC 9, Gross 84, Net 75
Eureka Giddings – HC 27, Gross 98, Net 71
Pope Emanuel London – HC 17, Gross 104, Net 87
Average combined net score: 77.7
Second position
Maurice Solomon – HC 21, Gross 94, Net 73
Maurice Deo – HC 26, Gross 100, Net 74
William Walker – HC 10, Gross 100, Net 90
Average combined net score: 79.0
Third position
Monnae Arjune – HC 10, Gross 89, Net 79
John Joseph – HC 15, Gross 99, Net 89
Hilbert Shields – HC 20, Gross 95, Net 75
Average combined net score: 79.3
Longest Drive – Miguel Yunes
Nearest to the pin – Troy Cadogan
