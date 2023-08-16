Latest update August 16th, 2023 12:59 AM

Fly AllWays makes emergency landing at CJIA after engine fails midair

Aug 16, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The engine of a Fly AllWays aircraft (PZ-TFB) bound for Suriname failed some 20,000 feet in the air after taking off from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Monday.

Forty-four passengers were onboard the plane at the time, a Guyana Fire Service (GFS) press release stated.

The incident took place around 11:14hrs.

“When the plane was about 20,000 feet in the air, oil pressure dropped below the required limit, causing pressure loss in the right engine, resulting in the pilot putting the failed engine in idle mode,” GFS said.

The pilot was forced to turn the aircraft around and return to CJIA for an emergency landing.

Ten GFS ranks took up their positions and were on standby as a precautionary measure in preparation for any eventuality that could have occurred due to the failed engine.

Luckily the aircraft landed safely and all passengers onboard were evacuated.

Kaieteur News understands that three Jamaican artistes, Teejay, Malie Donn and Masicka, who recently performed at the ‘One Guyana Cup’ held at the Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice were also onboard the flight.

