DDL launches new El Dorado CPL Special Edition 11-yr-old Rum

Aug 16, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) on Tuesday launched its 2023 El Dorado Master Blender Special Edition 11-Year-Old Rum in celebration of its 11th year as the official spirit of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The launched was held on Tuesday at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown.

Matured for 11 years, like El Dorado’s partnership with CPL, Master Distiller at DDL Shaun Caleb said this rum is a unique blend of carefully selected marques from the historical Port Mourant Double Wooden Pot Still, Versailles Single Wooden Pot Still, the Uitvlugt French Savalle Still and the Diamond Coffey Still. The Blend Master of the special edition rum is Sharon Sue-Hang-Baksh.

DDL’s Chairman Komal Samaroo noted, “DDL is thrilled to be celebrating 11 years as the official spirit of the now Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League. El Dorado has become synonymous with the spirit of cricket, and this limited-edition release is a testament to our dedication to crafting unforgettable experiences and diverse spirits.”

Pete Russell, Republic Bank CPL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) stated that, “El Dorado has been a huge part of CPL since its inception and it is always exciting when they release a new blend of their world-class rum. We are looking forward to toasting the success of the 11th edition of the CPL with their Master Blender rum.”

The El Dorado Master Blender’s Special Edition 11-Year-Old Rum is now available for sale at local retail outlets countrywide and all Duty-Free Shops.

