Courtney Walsh Named Head Coach of Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s Team for WCPL 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Amazon Warriors franchise has expressed delight to announce the appointment of cricketing legend Courtney Walsh as the Head Coach of the Women’s team for the upcoming Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2023 season. This exciting development marks a new chapter for the team as they gear up to conquer the competition under the expert guidance of one of the sport’s most esteemed figures.

Walsh’s illustrious cricket career, characterized by his unerring accuracy, intimidating pace, and exceptional leadership skills, makes him a perfect fit for the role of Head Coach. Having represented the West Indies cricket team with distinction for over a decade, Walsh’s wealth of experience and cricketing intelligence is sure to elevate the performance of the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s team.

Walsh’s coaching prowess outlined through his time working with both male and female teams around the world, most recently serving as Head Coach for the West Indies Women’s team and Oval Invincibles

“I am truly honored to take on the role of Head Coach for the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s team,” expressed Courtney Walsh. “I am excited to work with this talented group of players and contribute to their growth and success. It’s a privilege to be a part of the WCPL once again, and I am confident that together, we can achieve great things.”

Walsh’s appointment is a testament to the commitment of the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s team to fostering excellence and nurturing local talent. His proven track record in mentoring and developing players aligns perfectly with the team’s mission to create a nurturing and competitive environment for aspiring cricketers.

The Warriors franchise management stated, “We are excited to have Walsh joining the Warriors family. He brings a wealth of experience and professionalism and a passion that is in line with the core values and principles we as a franchise are adamant about.”

Walsh will reunite with former West Indies Women’s captain, Stafanie Taylor and vice-captain, Shemaine Campbelle as well as other bright prospects from the Caribbean.

The WCPL 2023 promises to be an exhilarating season for cricket enthusiasts, and with Courtney Walsh at the helm, the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s team is poised to make a resounding impact.

The tournament begins on August 31 with Warriors going up against Barbados Royals Women in their opening match. Warriors will then face Royals on September 3 in Barbados. They will then head over to Trinidad and Tobago for their clash against Trinbago Knight Riders Women on September 5 and 9 for a chance to book their place in the final on September 10 in Trinidad and Tobago.