Kaieteur News – Yesterday was a dread day. Four persons were burnt to death in their homes. Out of de four persons that died, two were children. This was real sad indeed. Dat alone should cause people to start thinking about why all these tragedies tekkin’ place.

On top of that, a house bun down in Mon Repos, a school child missing, and plenty accidents tek place. And a man get stabbed to death in Sophia. Things nah regula!

De country needs to have a rest. We need to tek a break and slow things now. When you getting a bad streak of luck, yuh does gat to slow down and step back and change de rhythm. When yuh change de rhythm, de luck does change fuh de better.

Is time fuh another Day of Rest. Leh we nah call it a Day of Standstill because some people can’t stand still and some of dem might tek it literally and want try fuh stand up still throughout the day. But if yuh tell dem tek a Day of Rest, dem know dat good. Dem gan sleep till midday and nah go to wuk.

So leh we trace lil luck and tek a day off from wuk tomorrow, Thursday, if yuh can. Leh we keep off de road and from all dem wah speeding like if dem late fuh de emergency room. Things getting out of hand in Guyana. De country and especially dem vehicles need to slow down. Too many people are dying and too many people getting injured.

So leh we slow things down and see if de country luck gan change!

