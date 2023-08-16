Badminton Association names team for Junior CAREBACO event in T&T

Latest update August 16th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 16, 2023
Kaieteur Sports – Junior Guyanese players will be heating up the Badminton courts in Trinidad and Tobago as they compete in CAREBACO Junior Badminton Tournament hosted from August 17 to 20, 2023.
The members of the Guyana Badminton Association are hopeful to bring home medals for their country.
The twelve junior players will be coached by National Players, Priyanna Ramdhani and Akili Haynes. The team will be accompanied by GBA President Mrs. Emelia Ramdhani and Ms. Martina Bacchus- Felix.
The team will depart for the Twin Island Republic today, Wednesday, August 16, 2023. The team comprise of the following athletes and the category they will be competing in:
Gianna Ramnarine – Under 13 & Under 15 (singles & doubles)
Gabrielle Felix – Under 15 (singles & doubles)
Avinash Ramanrine – Under 15 & Under 17 (singles, doubles & mixed doubles)
Naveah Eastman – Under 17 (singles, doubles & mixed doubles)
GenvieveBookram – Under 17 (singles, doubles & mixed doubles)
JoanathanDebidin – Under 17 (singles & doubles)
Gabriel Felix – Under 17 (singles, doubles & mixed doubles)
Nikolas Pollard – Under 17 (singles, doubles & mixed doubles)
Frank Waddell – Under 19 (singles & doubles)
Raah Russell – Under 19 (singles & doubles)
Haresh Persaud – Under 19 (singles & doubles)
Jonathan Robinson – Under 19 (singles & doubles)
Following the junior tournament, the Trinidad & Tobago International Tournament (senior) will be held August 22-26, 2023 where Akili Haynes and Priyanna Ramdhani will be competing in the men’s singles, women’s singles, mixed doubles and women doubles (where Priyanna will team up with a regional colleague in the fraternity from Barbados).
