$1B estimated to repair 22 community roads in Regions 2, 4, & 5

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development plans to expend some $1,064,084,694 towards its Community Roads Programme that will see the rehabilitation of 22 roads across Regions Two, Four and Five.
This was revealed during the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.
Kaieteur News understands that road works would be done in communities such as Strathspey, Enmore and Success on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), Region Four, at Darthmouth, Hampton Court, Sparta in Region Two and at Belladrum and at Bath in Region Five.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development
Community Roads Programme in Region Four – Lots 1 to 6.
Community Roads Programme in Region Two – Lots 1 to 7.
Community Roads Programme at Region Five for Lots 1 to 9.
