Teens killed in Montrose smash-up

Aug 15, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A three-vehicular accident along Montrose Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Sunday night has claimed the lives of two 19-year-old men.
The teens have been identified as Michael Perrier of Lot 1102 Hope South, Enmore, ECD and Daniel Durant of Seaforth Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.
Reports are the fatal accident occurred just around 22:45hrs and involved motorcar #PAC 2396, owned and driven by Mahendra Nankishore, a 33-year-old of Success, ECD; motorcar #PYY 9392, owned and driven by Perrier, with occupant Durant; and motorcar #PAC 734, owned and driven by John Moore, a 29-year-old of Blairmont, West Coast Berbice (WCB), and occupant Renison Adams, a 26-year-old of Ithaca Village, WCB.
According to the police, on Sunday night motorcar #PYY 9392 was heading west along the southern carriageway reportedly at a fast rate, and while negotiating a right bend on the road, the driver (Michael Perrier) lost control of the vehicle. Kaieteur News understands that the car ended up on the northern carriageway and into the path of Nankishore’s and Moore’s motorcars which were both travelling in the opposite direction.
As a result of the collision, all three drivers and occupants were picked up at the scene by residents in the area and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where Perrier and Durant were pronounced dead on arrival.
Nankishore, Moore and Adams were admitted and are receiving treatment.
An investigation is ongoing.
