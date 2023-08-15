Sherfane Rutherford welcomes new role as E4’s Brand Ambassador

Kaieteur Sports – Big-hitting Guyanese batter Sherfane Eviston Rutherford has signed with the E4 brand out of Cricket Zone USA ahead of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2023.

The destructive left-hander, who will turn out for St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, confirmed the partnership on Friday evening when he met with proprietor of Cricket Zone USA, Ravi Etwaroo, at the store in Castle Hill Avenue, New York.

Rutherford has vowed to represent the brand with excellence, while urging his fellow cricketers to try E4.

“For CPL 2023, I will be using the new big brand that’s going to take over world cricket – the E4. I urge you guys to try it out, and to support the brand,” Rutherford has said. “Looking forward to CPL, and I just can’t wait to use the E4. It’s customised for me, and it can be done for you too.”

Etwaroo, a cricket fanatic and successful Guyanese businessman, welcomed the all-rounder as an official ambassador of the E4 brand, and wished him well in CPL 2023, which bowls off on August 16 in St. Lucia.

Etwaroo said Cricket Zone USA and E4 are always seeking avenues to support the growth and development of cricketers, and this latest collaboration is indicative of that mission.

“On behalf of the entire team at Cricket Zone USA and the E4 brand, I would like to wish Sherfane the very best in CPL 2023, and thank him for agreeing to align himself with the brand. We expect great things from him going forward,” Etwaroo has said.

Rutherford is a hard-hitting 24-year-old left-hander, who has also represented the Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL, and had IPL stints with Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals.

He heads into CPL 2023 on the back of some destructive innings in the inaugural Major League Cricket tournament in the USA, his MVP performances firing Montreal Tigers to the title.

This Guyanese batsman has copped the Dean Jones Man-of-the-Series prize of a half-acre plot of land in the USA, after finishing with 220 runs from eight innings, the second most behind skipper Chris Lynn, who made 234. Rutherford averaged 44 and went a strike rate of 130, hitting 12 sixes and 16 fours. Apart from his 38* off 29 in the final, he also cracked an unbeaten 48 from 34 in Qualifier Two, and 84* off 53 in a league game against Vancouver Knights.

Rutherford joins a list of players who have endorsed Cricket Zone USA and E4, including Chandrapaul Hemraj, Gajanand Singh, Kennar Lewis, Matthew Nandu, Kimani Melius, Navin Stewart, Oraine Williams, Tevin Imlach, Akshaya Persaud and West Indies female cricketers Rashada Williams and Natasha McLean.