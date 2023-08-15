Several injured after pick-up topples along St. Cuthbert’s trail

Kaieteur News – Six persons escaped with minor injuries on Sunday night after a pick-up toppled several times along the St. Cuthbert’s Mission Access Trail.

Police called it a “lucky escape” since the occupants were reportedly thrown out from the vehicle as it toppled.

“The driver of motor pick-up GAD 2943, Kissoon Paul, was proceeding along the St. Cuthbert’s Mission Access Trail at around 19:20hrs on Sunday evening when he lost control,” police said.

Four of the six persons were taken to the Diamond Hospital, East Bank Demerara (EBD).