Several injured after pick-up topples along St. Cuthbert’s trail

Latest update August 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 15, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Six persons escaped with minor injuries on Sunday night after a pick-up toppled several times along the St. Cuthbert’s Mission Access Trail.
Police called it a “lucky escape” since the occupants were reportedly thrown out from the vehicle as it toppled.
“The driver of motor pick-up GAD 2943, Kissoon Paul, was proceeding along the St. Cuthbert’s Mission Access Trail at around 19:20hrs on Sunday evening when he lost control,” police said.
Four of the six persons were taken to the Diamond Hospital, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
Aug 15, 2023
Aug 15, 2023
Aug 15, 2023
Aug 15, 2023
Aug 15, 2023
