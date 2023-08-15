Security Manager killed in East Coast accident

Latest update August 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 15, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A BK Security Inc. Security Manager was on Monday crushed to death after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a utility pole at Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Dead is Michael Bascom. The lone passenger in the vehicle escaped with minor injuries.
Reports are that the accident occurred just after midday.
Kaieteur News was told that Bascom was heading towards Georgetown when the accident occurred. According to eyewitnesses, Bascom overtook a vehicle and clipped a park car on the left side of the road.
The eyewitnesses said that Bascom appeared to have lost control of the pick-up he was driving as after hitting the parked vehicle, he crashed into a utility pole. The impact caused the vehicle to turn turtle.
Both Bascom and the passenger were reportedly flung out of the vehicle upon impact with the pole. While the passenger escaped with minor injuries, Bascom’s skull was reportedly crushed after the vehicle fell on him, pinning him on the road.
Bascom died on the spot.
Investigations are ongoing.
