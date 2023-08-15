Seafarers to benefit from enhanced oil and gas training

…as local maritime school signs MoU with Dominican Republic University

Kaieteur News – With the aim of offering enhanced training to seafarers and upgrading the country’s workforce, Guyana’s premier maritime training school – the Atlantic Alliance Maritime and Offshore Training Institute (AAMOTI) –inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Dominican Republic-based University.

The MoU was signed between AAMOTI and the UNIVERSIDAD DEL CARIBE (UNICARIBE) in Santo Domingo, last Wednesday during a State visit to by a high-level Guyanese government and private sector delegation.

UNICARIBE was represented by its Chancellor José Alejandro Aybar, while AAMOTI was represented by Managing Partner, Miranda Thakur-Deen.

Thakur Deen said that the intention of the partnership is to expand the quality OF education offered to Guyanese, and Latin American students venturing into the field. She noted that the deal will be beneficial to Guyana especially now that the country has ventured into petroleum development.

According to Thakur Deen, AAMOTI is already a leading maritime school since it operates in keeping with the regulations Maritime Labour Convention (MLC).

She noted that “MLC applies to all commercial seagoing ships operating in international waters or between ports of different countries except fishing, naval and traditionally built vessels. The MLC covers any seafarer who is employed, engaged or working in any capacity on board one of these vessels.”

According to the MoU, the two institutes have agreed to form an alliance to “enhance the exchange of administrative, technical and human resources to promote mutual benefits” through investment, development and marketing in both countries for education and training programs.

The training programmes offered by the institutes span a number of sectors, including oil and gas, energy, tourism and hospitality, and maritime.

AAMOTI currently offers a number of certificate courses such as Basic Safety Training (BST) courses, Advanced Firefighting, Advanced Medical Care, and Ship Security Awareness training.

The institute also offers a three-year marine cadetship programme. These courses and programme are accredited by both the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) and the Maritime Authority of Jamaica (MAJ), allowing graduates to hold internationally-recognized certificates and licenses.

“This agreement represents the start of what will be a long and fruitful relationship between AAMOTI and UNICARIBE. It is also a demonstration of the University’s confidence in our ability to deliver specialized high-quality training to our locals, to prepare them for the emerging opportunities in our economy,” Mrs. Thakur-Deen said shortly after the signing.

The institute’s Managing Partner highlighted the fact that since it opened its doors last year, AAMOTI has established strong partnerships with major players in the maritime sector.

These include: the Maritime Authority of Jamaica (MAJ), the Women in Maritime Association Caribbean (WiMAC), the American Caribbean Maritime Foundation (ACMF), and now UNICARIBE.

“So, while we are focused on upskilling our locals, AAMOTI is also pursuing partnerships with reputable bodies to ensure Guyanese can benefit from other opportunities including employment,” Thakur-Deen stated.

“This is will also be a good way to introduce maritime courses in Spanish as well as English,” she said.

AAMOTI is also partnering with the Office of the First Lady to provide technical training to 100 women from Indigenous communities across Guyana.