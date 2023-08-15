Latest update August 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Plaisance man charged with Olato Sam’s murder

Aug 15, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Joshua Martin Archer also called ‘Joshie’ was on Monday charged for the murder of Education Specialist, Olato Sam who was shot by a stray bullet on August 4, 2023 at Plaisance ‘line top’, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Charged: Joshua Martin Archer “Joshie”

Archer, a 22 year-old labourer of Robert Road, Plaisance, ECD, was arrested on August 4, 2023. On Monday, he appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Rushell Liverpool where the charge was read to him.

He was not required to plea to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned to September 26, 2023 for reports and statements.

In addition, Archer has pending matters of possession of Firearm and Ammunition without licence and possession of narcotics for trafficking. Trial in those matters will commence on August 24, 2023.

Sam, a former Chief Education Officer, was killed by a stray bullet at the Plaisance ‘Line Top’, East Coast Demerara (ECD). According to police, the 53-year-old man was at a bar along the ‘Line Top’ having a few drinks with his friends when at around 00:10hrs, a fight broke out between two men.

The fight reportedly escalated to gunplay at 00:30 hrs.

“Two loud explosions, which sounded like gunshots, were heard from the direction of the two men,” police stated. While Sam and his friends were reportedly about to seek cover, he fell to the ground clutching his chest.

His friends picked him up and rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Doctors told police that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his left side chest.

