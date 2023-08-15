Knife and ice pick are now accessories

Dem Boys Seh..

Kaieteur News – Every two mornings, we reading about somebody get juk up or stabbed to death. Is like de country now full of butchers. What does be surprising is how quick and easy de weapons does surface and used to lethal effect.

Too many persons walking around with ice pick and knives in dem waistbands. And is not as if dem selling mangoes or snow cones. So why people walking around with so much knives and other sharp instruments. Is this what we calling fashion now?

And what is the police doing about it? I guess if they start stopping and searching people, yuh gan hear how de police harassing people and how dem nah had grounds fuh frisk nobody.

But now yuh even gat schoolchildren walking with knife to school. And dem bicycle gangs robbing people at knife point.

Like seriously, who give people license fuh walk ’round with ice picks and knives in dem waistbands? You think dem waistbands done sufferin’ enough, and now you want to make them carry lethal weapons too?

People losing dem cool and stabbing dem friends. Good Samaritans trying fuh part fight and getting stab up. People jukkin up dem family because dem gat easy access to ice pick and knife.

Dem boys begging dem fuh put down dem ice picks and knives, and pick up some books or balls instead. We don’t want to turn our country into a real-life survival episode.

So, meh people, let we all come together and promote love, unity. And if you really want to accessorize, try a nice belt or a snazzy tie instead of a potential murder weapon. Dem boys seh, “Fashion, not fatal attractions!”

Talk Half! Leff Half!