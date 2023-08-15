Kares One Guyana ‘Cricket for Charity’ raises over $17.5M in funds

Kaieteur Sports – The Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast Cricket for Charity match led by President Dr. Irfaan Ali has raised over $17.5 million at the National Stadium on Saturday evening.

The funds will be distributed to eleven orphanages, the Salvation Army, Dharm Shala Home of Benevolence for All Races, and two animal welfare groups in Guyana, Tails of Hope and Paws for a Cause.

The Private Commission secured the funds through generous donations from various individuals and businesses. President Ali’s ‘Roraima’ beat Guyanese Cricket Legend Lennox Cush’s ‘Kanuku’ in the showpiece at the National Stadium.

After the match, President Ali applauded the organisers for a fantastic tournament and noted, “It will grow bigger,” highlighting how sport is a unifying factor in bringing people together to help others.

He further thanked the Private Sector, as in less than 24 hours, they raised $17.5M in funds for charity, and it shows, “We are truly One Guyana, One Guyanese.” On the day, several businesses pledged further donations based on how many runs or wickets the president took in the match.

MATCH SUMMARY: Team Roraima 125-4 from 12 overs (Shemroy Barrington 42, Dr. Irfaan Ali 21*, Joshua Wade 19; Ramnaresh Sarwan 3-8, Devendra Bishoo 1-13) beat Team Kanuku 119-8 from 12 overs (Christopher Barnwell 42, Sachin Singh 37, Sewnarine Chattergoon 14; Dr. Irfaan Ali 3-13, Imran Tahir 2-25) by six runs.