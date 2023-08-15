Herstelling Raiders replace Timehri Panthers at the top

Kaieteur Sports – Herstelling Raiders have taken the lead of the 9-team Senior Men’s League of the East Bank FA after the 5th round of matches.

The unbeaten Raiders registered their 4th win in the 2nd game of the triple-header played at Timehri Red ground last Sunday as Diamond United went under 1-3, their 2nd loss after 4 games.

Levi Wilson scored the opener in the 4th minute and Ray Green man made it 2-0 in the 27th minute. Ixias DaSilva then pulled one back for Diamond in the 32nd minute. Raheem Angus sealed the victory 5 minutes into the 2nd period

The 3 points lifted Raiders to the top of the Points table with13 points while Diamond remained in 4th place on 6 points.

The other unbeaten side Timehri Panthers could only muster a 2-2 tie against Soesdyke Falcons in the feature game. Jonathon Bailey (7′) and Shawn Steele (22′) steered the Panthers to a comfortable lead that lasted until the dying moments of the game. Two late conversions by Marvin Wilson in the 83rd and Shakeem Billison 2 minutes into injury time secured a vital point for the Falcons.

The one point apiece dropped Panthers to 2nd place on 11 points after 5 games while Falcons retained 3rd position on 7 points from 4 matches.

The opening game on Sunday resulted in a 2nd win after 4 games for Circuit Ville who outlasted Samatta-Point-Kaneville 4-2. Tyequan Robinson broke the deadlock in the opening minute for a Samatta lead, but Ronaldo Nunes levelled the score in the 8th minute and eight minutes later Alex James gave Circuit Ville the 2-1 advantage. In the 34th minute Daquan Bovell made it 2-all. Schumar Schultz restored the lead for Circuit Ville in the 73rd minute and 3 minutes from the end Desmond Chester made it 4-2.

The 3 points pushed Circuit Ville to 6 points and 6th place while Samatta remained on 4 points and slipped to 7th position.