Latest update August 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

DCC Cricket Academy sees over fifty youngsters on opening day

Aug 15, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) kicked off its annual August Vacation Cricket Academy yesterday at the Club’s Queenstown facility. This highly anticipated two-week programme aims to ignite passion and nurture budding cricket talents among youngsters. With a strong emphasis on skill development, sportsmanship, and character building, the academy has already garnered attention of over fifty youngster on the opening day.

Designed to cater to children between the ages of 7 and 17, the academy promises an immersive and holistic cricketing experience. Operating from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm daily, the young cricketers will be immersed in an environment where they can learn and grow under the expert guidance of some prominent figures in the world of sports. Distinguished names such as Travis Dowlin, Darien Best, Jamal Hinkson, Kerwin Ross, Mark and Roger Harper, and Abena Parker will be actively involved in shaping the future cricket stars.

Youngsters pay keen attention, as Mark Harper (standing) explains the ins and outs of the sport.

Youngsters pay keen attention, as Mark Harper (standing) explains the ins and outs of the sport.

Among the esteemed guests present at the opening ceremony was Charles Ramson Jr, the Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport. Minister Ramson’s address was both inspiring and motivating, as he stressed the importance of discipline and order in the pursuit of excellence. He urged the young students to uphold discipline not just on the cricket field but in all aspects of life, highlighting how it plays a pivotal role in the proper functioning of the world.

Meanwhile, the primary objective of the DCC Cricket Academy is to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of cricket as a sport. Beyond the technical aspects of the game, the curriculum is carefully crafted to cover essential topics such as the laws of cricket, cricket etiquette, vital skill sets, cultivating the right mental attitude, and the significance of fitness and good health.

The group of youngsters share photo with Minister Charles Ramson (center) and other support staffs on opening day.

The group of youngsters share photo with Minister Charles Ramson (center) and other support staffs on opening day.

“We believe that cricket is not just about hitting boundaries and taking wickets, but also about instilling values like teamwork, perseverance, and respect,” said one of the lead coaches, Travis Dowlin. “Through this academy, we aim to create not only talented cricketers but also responsible individuals who can contribute positively to society.”

Parents and guardians have expressed their enthusiasm about the programme, recognizing the potential of such initiatives in shaping their children’s futures. “This academy provides a wonderful opportunity for our kids to channel their energy into a constructive pursuit,” shared a parent attending the opening ceremony. “It’s not just about cricket skills; it’s about fostering a well-rounded personality.”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Special Guest Kevin Smith| 9th August, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Modern Day Slavery in Guyana!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Carmel soars high to claim the crown

Carmel soars high to claim the crown

Aug 15, 2023

Digicel Schools National Football Championships… Kaieteur Sports – Carmel Secondary School Football Team have written themselves into history with a scintillating performance in the finale...
Read More
Eccles All-Stars surge to Kares ‘One Guyana’ T10 title  

Eccles All-Stars surge to Kares ‘One Guyana’...

Aug 15, 2023

Sherfane Rutherford welcomes new role as E4’s Brand Ambassador

Sherfane Rutherford welcomes new role as E4’s...

Aug 15, 2023

DCC Cricket Academy sees over fifty youngsters on opening day

DCC Cricket Academy sees over fifty youngsters on...

Aug 15, 2023

19th World Domino C/Ship underway

19th World Domino C/Ship underway

Aug 15, 2023

Beacons and Pele win in City

Beacons and Pele win in City

Aug 15, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]