DCC Cricket Academy sees over fifty youngsters on opening day

Kaieteur Sports – The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) kicked off its annual August Vacation Cricket Academy yesterday at the Club’s Queenstown facility. This highly anticipated two-week programme aims to ignite passion and nurture budding cricket talents among youngsters. With a strong emphasis on skill development, sportsmanship, and character building, the academy has already garnered attention of over fifty youngster on the opening day.

Designed to cater to children between the ages of 7 and 17, the academy promises an immersive and holistic cricketing experience. Operating from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm daily, the young cricketers will be immersed in an environment where they can learn and grow under the expert guidance of some prominent figures in the world of sports. Distinguished names such as Travis Dowlin, Darien Best, Jamal Hinkson, Kerwin Ross, Mark and Roger Harper, and Abena Parker will be actively involved in shaping the future cricket stars.

Among the esteemed guests present at the opening ceremony was Charles Ramson Jr, the Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport. Minister Ramson’s address was both inspiring and motivating, as he stressed the importance of discipline and order in the pursuit of excellence. He urged the young students to uphold discipline not just on the cricket field but in all aspects of life, highlighting how it plays a pivotal role in the proper functioning of the world.

Meanwhile, the primary objective of the DCC Cricket Academy is to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of cricket as a sport. Beyond the technical aspects of the game, the curriculum is carefully crafted to cover essential topics such as the laws of cricket, cricket etiquette, vital skill sets, cultivating the right mental attitude, and the significance of fitness and good health.

“We believe that cricket is not just about hitting boundaries and taking wickets, but also about instilling values like teamwork, perseverance, and respect,” said one of the lead coaches, Travis Dowlin. “Through this academy, we aim to create not only talented cricketers but also responsible individuals who can contribute positively to society.”

Parents and guardians have expressed their enthusiasm about the programme, recognizing the potential of such initiatives in shaping their children’s futures. “This academy provides a wonderful opportunity for our kids to channel their energy into a constructive pursuit,” shared a parent attending the opening ceremony. “It’s not just about cricket skills; it’s about fostering a well-rounded personality.”