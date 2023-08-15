Couple found shot dead in suspected murder/suicide

Kaieteur News – A couple was early Monday morning found shot dead in a vehicle along a trail at Long Creek, Linden-Soesdyke Highway in a suspected murder/suicide.

Dead are Ajay Budhan, a 26-year-old farmer of Long Creek and Ashley Singh, 18, of Soesdyke.

Reports are the incident occurred sometime between 00:30 hrs and 06:30 hrs yesterday.

Police in Divisional ‘4’ B are investigating the couple’s death.

According to the investigators, Budhan was a licensed firearm holder of a semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun and the owner of a white Toyota Tundra with registration number GAD 8403.

In a statement, police said that at around 00:30hrs, the couple reportedly left a resort located at Hillfoot, Linden/Soesdyke Highway, and at around 06:30hrs a 23-year-old man of Long Creek claimed he was riding a motorcycle along the trail when he saw the white Tundra parked on the northern side of a trail with its lights on and what appeared to be a bullet hole in the right-side front door glass.

Upon seeing this, the man made a report to the police station.

According to the police, upon arrival at the scene, they found the lifeless body of Singh slumped in the right-side front seat with what appeared to be a gunshot entry wound on the right-side neck and an exit wound to the left side neck and shoulder. They further reported that the body of Budhan was seen on the ground; face up on the left side of the vehicle, with a gunshot wound to the right side of his head. To the right of his body was his shotgun.

Police revealed that the shotgun was examined, and a round was found in the breach. There were 18 empty 12-gauge casings and nine live 12-gauge cartridges recovered at the scene. Also recovered were two Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max cell phones.

After being identified by their respective relatives, the bodies of Singh and Budhan were taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where they were officially pronounced dead.

The bodies are currently at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.