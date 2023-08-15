Chulai (5-24), Pottaya (4-14), bowl Guyana to come-from-behind 29 run win over Jamaica 

Latest update August 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 15, 2023 Sports
CWI Rising Stars U17 Men’s 50-Overs tournament…
Kaieteur Sports – Guyana pulled off a daring heist yesterday when they stormed to a 29-run comeback win over Jamaica, thanks to 9 wickets between Guclcharan Chulai and Mathew Pottaya, who kept their team’s momentum going ahead of the next round.
Opener Kevin Kisten again gave Guyana a strong start after they took first strike. The In-form Kisten batted confidently for 18 (3×4) while Nicholas Shiopersaud dug in for his 27 off 88 deliveries with just 2 fours, anchoring the team’s batting following a collapse.
Top-scorer, Captain Jonathan Van Lange was unlucky to not reach a half-century but his 41 off 53 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes was the highlight of Guyana’s innings, which ended on 133 all out in 43 overs.
Terrific bowling from Demarco Scott (4-11) combined with 2-9 from Roshawn McKenzie and Dante Clarke’s 3-42, was almost all it took from Jamaica to ensure that Guyana was kept to a below par total.
Jamaica in reply were unable to cope with the rampant opposition bowlers and was left stranded on 104 all out in 24. 2 overs.
The trio of Tyriek Bryan (38), Scott (27) and Captain Brian Barnes (20), almost pulled off the chase as their teammates collapsed around them.
Classy bowling from the left-arm spinner Chulai, which yielded 5-24, always kept Guyana in the hunt, alongside Pottoya bagging 4-14, Jamaica had no answers as they were outplayed in the end.
Round 3 will see Guyana playing Windward Islands while Barbados battle Leeward Islands with Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago squaring off to complete action in the upcoming round.
Other Round 2 results:
Barbados U17 beat Windward Islands U17 by 3 wickets
Trinidad and Tobago defeated Leeward Islands by 29-run via Duckworth/Lewis Method.
