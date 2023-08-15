Carmel soars high to claim the crown

Latest update August 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 15, 2023 Sports
Digicel Schools National Football Championships…
Kaieteur Sports – Carmel Secondary School Football Team have written themselves into history with a scintillating performance in the finale against St. Ignatius Secondary School, to claim the title of the eighth Digicel Schools’ National Football Championships on Sunday evening.
Battling at the Ministry of Education Ground on Carifesta Avenue, Carmel triumphed in the feature showdown of the double-header, 3 – 1, to cart off with the $1,000,000 School Initiative top prize and of course, the coveted Championship Trophy.
Their efforts were bolstered by Ian Daniels, who unsurprisingly was adjudged as the Most Valuable Player (MVP). For St. Ignatius stunning tournament performance, they carted off with the runner-up $500,000 School Initiative prize and the second-place hardware.
Prior to the finale, Desrey Caesar-Fox Secondary School steamrolled Waramuri Top 8 – 0 to secure the third-place. D.C Fox won the $300,000 prize accompanied by the third place trophy, while the fourth place finisher had to settle for the $200,000 prize.
The highly anticipated final playing date was well attended by spectators who undoubtedly enjoyed quality football from Guyana’s best Under-18 School teams.
In the finale, Carmel found themselves in familiar territory after St. Ignatius drew first blood in the 13th minute through a Romel Ernest-strike. However, the eventual Champion held their composure and leveled the match three minutes later when Marcus Layne found the back of the net.
The MVP relieved the pressure when he put his side ahead in the 28th minute; a lead which they did well to defend until the half. When play resumed, the tension kept building on both sides calling for accuracy and consistency, which Carmel responded to accordingly.
The captain Shem James, who has also been very instrumental throughout the campaign, made it a two-possession game in the 78th minute to further solidify the title win.
In the third place match, D.C Fox were propelled to an easy win compliments of Bevon Jones, who scored a sound six goals in the 8 – 0 win. Jones got off to scoring as early as the fourth minute, then piled on four more goals (11’, 18’, 33’ & 34’) before the half.
Resuming the second 45 minutes with a comfortable 5 – 0 lead, D.C Fox continued to score goals freely as Carrington Isaacs pierced the uprights in the 51st minute while Jones completed his tally in the 65th minute and Dominic Elliman (90+2’) drove the final nail in the coffin in the second minute of injuries and stoppages time.
The event was also witnessed by Digicel Executives, President of the Guyana Football Federation and representatives of the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.
This tournament was organised by the Petra Organisation.
