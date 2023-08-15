Beacons and Pele win in City

Kaieteur Sports – Former City and National Champions, Beacons FC and Pele FC registered easy victories on Sunday when the Senior Men’s League of the Georgetown FA returned to the GFC ground. The 1st game of the triple-header was a no-show by Camptown FC for the 3rd successive game as Riddim Squad earned 3 points without kicking a ball.

In another effortless display, Beacons notched up a 5th win from as many games to tighten the stranglehold at the top of the 9-team 2nd tier League. Against Black Pearl FC, Shamar Fraser netted in the 35th minute and Antwande Abrams in the 57th to secure a 2-0 win and maintain the perfect run of Beacons.

The feature match, was special for the inform Orlando Lovell whose treble (3′, 27′ and 31′) paved the way for Pele’s 4-nil humbling of the youthful homeside GFC. It was the 5th conversion in 2 games for the 21 year-old Lovell, while Daniel Gibson scored the other goal in the 63rd minute as Pele moved to 10 points from 5 games in 3rd place, one point and one place below 2nd placed Riddim Squad.

Guyana’s 2nd tier Senior Men’s League played by teams of the nine Regional Associations have all been mainly funded by the Guyana Football Federation’s M-FAP (Members-financial Assistant Programme).