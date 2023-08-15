3-Star Referees/Judges Assessor James Beckles arrives today

Kaieteur Sports – Trinidad and Tobago 3-Star Referees/Judges Assessor James Beckles will arrive on local shores today to administer two significant training conferences during the Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys/Juniors Championship.

Beckles, who is the only 3-Star Referee/Judge Assessor in the English-speaking Caribbean, will administer and supervise an intermediary workshop as well as a beginner forum. The two seminars, which will be staged concurrently from the 16th to the 20th, are being conducted to provide clarity and impart knowledge on the recent alterations that were enacted by the world governing body, the International Boxing Association (IBA).

The National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue will serve as the setting for the practical sessions during the morning period, with the theoretical evaluations being conducted at the National Racquet Centre, Woolford Avenue. Both sessions, which are an initiative of the GBA, are being staged with the principal objective of refining the quality of judging and officiating/refereeing.

Meanwhile, the joint services have officially confirmed their participation in the seminars.

GBA President Steve Ninvalle yesterday thanked Brigadier Omar Khan of the Guyana Defence Force, Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken and Director of Prisons (ag) Nicklon Elliot for supporting the seminar. “The importance of the two forums cannot be understated, especially on the eve of the Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys/Juniors Championship, a tournament that can only evolve and take its rightful place as the Caribbean World Championship of the nursery if the officiating and judging develop in the same capacity, manner, and speed with the respective pugilistic talents that will enter the squared circle,” Ninvalle said. “We are pleased and honoured to have the services of 3-Star Referees/Judges Assessor James Beckles, who is a renowned instructor in the region, and his presence highlights the importance that the GBA places on the evolution and advancement of its judicial and technical officers, especially those of an emerging and intermediary persuasion. We are certain that instructor James, who is of the highest pedigree, will administer thorough and detailed seminars that will provide the requisite clarity and information on the modifications to the rules that were recently enacted by IBA.”

Disciplined Services Contingent

Guyana Defence Force Delegation

(1) Lieutenant Mohamed Khan

(2) Corporal Akeem Nicholas

(3) Corporal Lurex Stuart

(4) Lance Corporal Cordel Charles

(5) Lance Corporal Hosea Glen

(6) Private Darrius Harris

Guyana Prison Service Delegation

(1) Cadet Darius Wilson [Lusignan Prison]

(2) Cadet Rayon Emmanuel [Georgetown Prison]

(3) Principal Officer II Oswin Savoury [Lusignan Prison]

(4) Prison Officer Rondis Skepmire [Lusignan Prison]

Guyana Police Force Delegation

(1) W/Corporal Stacy Wilson

(2) L/Corporal Duncan

(3) Constable Forde

(4) Special Constable Tixey

(5) Rural Constable Greene

(6) Rural Constable Roberts