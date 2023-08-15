19th World Domino C/Ship underway

Latest update August 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 15, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Domino enthusiasts from around the globe gathered at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence as the 19th World Domino Championships, organized by the World Council of Dominoes Federations (WCDF), got underway on Sunday. The event featured players hailing from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, the United States of America, and the host nation, Guyana.
The exciting festivities began at 2pm on Saturday, with the highly anticipated Pool-O-Rama, also known as King Dominoes, taking the spotlight. Participants engaged in competitive gameplay on a two-in, one-out basis, showcasing their strategic prowess and camaraderie. To join the thrilling competition, participants paid an entrance fee of US$15, a small price for the opportunity to be part of this global domino extravaganza.
As the sun set on the inaugural day of the championships, the anticipation and enthusiasm soared. The event was graced by the presence of Franklin Wilson, the Assistant Director of Sport within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport. Wilson delivered an inspiring feature address, capturing the essence of the championships and their significance in bringing together diverse cultures through a common love for the classic game of dominoes.
Amidst the cheers of the attendees and the backdrop of the beautifully adorned National Stadium, Wilson declared the 19th World Domino Championships officially open. This declaration marked the beginning of a week-long celebration of skill, strategy, and sportsmanship as players from various corners of the world competed for the coveted title of world champion.
