Latest update August 14th, 2023 12:54 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

YouTuber ‘Clint Andre Vlogs’ home destroyed by fire

Aug 14, 2023 News

Members of the Guyana Fire Service at the scene of the fire on Saturday night.

Members of the Guyana Fire Service at the scene of the fire on Saturday night.

Kaieteur News – Popular Guyanese Youtuber, Clint Roberts, whose channel on the popular social media platform goes by the title “Clint Andre Vlogs,” is contemplating his next move, after his home was destroyed by fire on Saturday night.

YouTuber Clint Roberts

YouTuber Clint Roberts

Roberts, who lives at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo with his wife and daughter, told this publication that he was attending a function on the West Bank of Demerara when he received a call from his neighbour.

He said it was around 20:30hrs when he was told that his single flat home was on fire. “When I came home, I was greeted by a fire truck and lots of onlookers,” he told this publication. His neighbours related that the area experienced bouts of low voltage prior to the inferno.

Roberts said he estimated his losses to be approximately $3M and he noted that the fire has been a huge setback to his plans to continue showcasing Guyana to the world. The Guyana Fire Service is investigating the incident.

Anyone who wishes to assist Roberts can contact him on 633-7444. He also has an MMG account at 674-9705. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the social media personality.

The remains of the gutted home.

The remains of the gutted home.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Special Guest Kevin Smith| 9th August, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/live/hEfRr94XVqo?feature=share

What You Need to Know Today:

Modern Day Slavery in Guyana!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Shepherd, King step up to hand West Indies 3-2 series win after comprehensive eight-wicket triumph over India

Shepherd, King step up to hand West Indies 3-2 series win after...

Aug 14, 2023

SportsMax – Player of the Match Romario Shepherd took a T20I career-best 4-31 and Brandon King scored an impressive unbeaten half-century to lead the West Indies to a commanding eight-wicket...
Read More
Coach Abdulla Hamid says 34th edition staged by Joy/Hamid Basketball Foundation was a success

Coach Abdulla Hamid says 34th edition staged by...

Aug 14, 2023

Barbados officially confirms 11 member travelling party for Winfield Braithwaite Boxing C/ships

Barbados officially confirms 11 member travelling...

Aug 14, 2023

RHTYSC NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour and Bakewell teams honour five fire officers

RHTYSC NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour and Bakewell...

Aug 14, 2023

Port Mourant CC and Cotton Tree CC receives $1M worth of equipment to focus on youths

Port Mourant CC and Cotton Tree CC receives $1M...

Aug 14, 2023

Peter Lewis Asphalt Plant Sales & Construction Services on board with BIG MAN CRICKET 2

Peter Lewis Asphalt Plant Sales &...

Aug 14, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]