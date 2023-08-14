YouTuber ‘Clint Andre Vlogs’ home destroyed by fire

Kaieteur News – Popular Guyanese Youtuber, Clint Roberts, whose channel on the popular social media platform goes by the title “Clint Andre Vlogs,” is contemplating his next move, after his home was destroyed by fire on Saturday night.

Roberts, who lives at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo with his wife and daughter, told this publication that he was attending a function on the West Bank of Demerara when he received a call from his neighbour.

He said it was around 20:30hrs when he was told that his single flat home was on fire. “When I came home, I was greeted by a fire truck and lots of onlookers,” he told this publication. His neighbours related that the area experienced bouts of low voltage prior to the inferno.

Roberts said he estimated his losses to be approximately $3M and he noted that the fire has been a huge setback to his plans to continue showcasing Guyana to the world. The Guyana Fire Service is investigating the incident.

Anyone who wishes to assist Roberts can contact him on 633-7444. He also has an MMG account at 674-9705. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the social media personality.