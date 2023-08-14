YouTuber ‘Clint Andre Vlogs’ home destroyed by fire

Latest update August 14th, 2023 12:54 AM
Aug 14, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Popular Guyanese Youtuber, Clint Roberts, whose channel on the popular social media platform goes by the title “Clint Andre Vlogs,” is contemplating his next move, after his home was destroyed by fire on Saturday night.
Roberts, who lives at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo with his wife and daughter, told this publication that he was attending a function on the West Bank of Demerara when he received a call from his neighbour.
He said it was around 20:30hrs when he was told that his single flat home was on fire. “When I came home, I was greeted by a fire truck and lots of onlookers,” he told this publication. His neighbours related that the area experienced bouts of low voltage prior to the inferno.
Roberts said he estimated his losses to be approximately $3M and he noted that the fire has been a huge setback to his plans to continue showcasing Guyana to the world. The Guyana Fire Service is investigating the incident.
Anyone who wishes to assist Roberts can contact him on 633-7444. He also has an MMG account at 674-9705. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the social media personality.
https://www.youtube.com/live/hEfRr94XVqo?feature=share
Modern Day Slavery in Guyana!
Aug 14, 2023SportsMax – Player of the Match Romario Shepherd took a T20I career-best 4-31 and Brandon King scored an impressive unbeaten half-century to lead the West Indies to a commanding eight-wicket...
Aug 14, 2023
Aug 14, 2023
Aug 14, 2023
Aug 14, 2023
Aug 14, 2023
Kaieteur News – It was announced at the swearing-in ceremony of the Commissioners of the Commission of Inquiry into... more
Waterfalls Magazine – Colleagues, I thank the delegations which have contributed to this Council’s deliberations... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]