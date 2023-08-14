Why the Dominican Republic and not Trinidad and Tobago?

Latest update August 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 14, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – The recent MOU signed by President Ali is a snub of Trinidad’s capabilities. We must remember that we share a deep history and culture with our neighbours in Trinidad and Tobago. They came and offered assistance when our oil sector started, and they have additional capacity at their refinery. It is very unfortunate that our government would prefer to go to the Dominican Republic to build this part of our oil sector. It is a reminder of the previous blunder that occurred when our government voted in favor of the Dominican Republic instead of Dominica. The folly appears to be continuing to this day. If we cannot appreciate Trinidad and what they bring to the table now, we never will.
Tourists that come to Trinidad would also be more inclined to take the short cruise a little further to visit Guyana or hop on a quick flight as part of their package to experience ecotourism in Guyana. To go all the way to the Dominican Republic instead of further developing our relationship and partnership with Trinidad and Tobago is to say to the Caribbean Community that we do not practice what we preach. This recent development is most unfortunate and hypocritical.
Sincerely,
Mr. Jamil Changlee
Chairman
The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana
