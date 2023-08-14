Three children killed in boat accident

Latest update August 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 14, 2023 News
Kaieteur News has confirmed with Police Commander, Rafael Rose that three children were on Sunday killed in a boat accident in the vicinity of Masekenari Village, Region Nine.
The children were identified as two toddlers ages one and three and a nine-year-old girl. The boat reportedly crashed around 03:00hrs into some rocks in the Essequibo River, Deep South Rupununi.
Stopping short from divulging more information the Commander said that the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) will issue a statement.
Up to press time, the CCU was yet to issue a statement on the fatal incident and numerous calls to the department went unanswered.
Kaieteur News understands that the children are from Parapara village and were passengers in the boat that was travelling to a nearby community.
Investigations are ongoing.
