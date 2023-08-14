Slingerz unstoppable on the West side

Kaieteur Sports – The highly talented cast assembled by the Slingerz FC produced another vintage display in disposing of Uprising FC 9-0 when the West Demerara FA’s Senior Men’s League continued Saturday 12th at the Tuschen Community Centre ground.

This is now 20 unanswered goals from the semi-pro unit in their 2 matches played to date. Among the goal scorers were: doubles by Lennox Young (10′ & 33′) and Ricardo Halley (18′ & 22′) and one each by Leo Lovell (40′), Seon Taylor (20′), Brian Wharton (35′), Jamal Perreira (60′) and Jamal Codrington (29′).

The other game, which was more evenly contested, resulted in a 2-1 victory for Wales over Number One All Stars. Marvin Josiah in the 40th and Leroy Mansfield in the 80th were on target for the winners and Kumasi Patterson pulled one back for the losers in the 76th minute.

Another double-header was set for the Tuschen Community Centre ground yesterday. Crane Rovers battled Uitvlugt Warriors and Belle West FC against Pouderoyen FC.

Meanwhile, two more matches were played last Friday night at the Bartica Community Centre ground in the Bartica FA’s Senior Men’s League.

Potaro Strikers came from behind to squeeze past Wolves United 2-1 and return to the top of the points table on 19 points after 8 matches. Daniel Gardener in the 47th minute and Kevon Spencer in the 75th minute netted for Strikers while Malcolm Augustus got the lone goal for Wolves.

And AK Galaxy brushed aside Lazio FC 6-1, with doubles from Rudolph Raphael (46′ & 47′) and Voldemar Defonsica (50′ & 67′), while there was 1 apiece for Ashberg Hohenkirk (26′) and Samuel Mentore (39′). Ezekier Fraser scored the consolation in the 30th for Lazio.