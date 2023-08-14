Shepherd, King step up to hand West Indies 3-2 series win after comprehensive eight-wicket triumph over India

SportsMax – Player of the Match Romario Shepherd took a T20I career-best 4-31 and Brandon King scored an impressive unbeaten half-century to lead the West Indies to a commanding eight-wicket win over India and take the five-match series 3-2 in Lauderhill, Florida yesterday.

Replying to India’s score of 165-9, the West Indies cruised to 171-2 with 12 balls to spare.

The Caribbean men who have been having a tough time of it this past year, won the first two matches but then lost the last two making Sunday’s match a must-win for either team. The odds favoured India who emphatically won the fourth match by nine wickets at the same venue on Saturday, but the West Indies defied expectations and the tourists to produce their most complete performance of the series to beat India in a multi-match series for the first time since 2016.

After losing Kyler Mayers for 10 in the second over, Brandon King stepped up when it mattered most, scoring an unbeaten 85 from 55 balls. It was his highest international score in T20 Internationals. The Jamaican put on 107 for the second wicket with Player of the Series Nicholas Pooran, who made 47 before he got out going for a reverse sweep to a full delivery outside off and was caught at slip to hand Tilak Varma with a wicket off his second delivery in international cricket.

Pooran’s dismissal seemed to spark a sense of urgency in King, who smashed Chahal for consecutive sixes in the 16th over and then smashed Varma for a six and a four in the 17th to bring the West Indies within sight of victory.

Captain Shai Hope, who replaced Pooran, meanwhile, raced to 16 from just 12 deliveries before ending the match off the last ball of the 18th over with a straight six off Jaiswal to finish unbeaten on 22.

India won the toss and chose to bat first and almost immediately regretted the decision after Akeal Hosein dismissed the dangerous opening pair of Yahashvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill for five and nine, respectively.

Suryakumar Yadav held down one end but India was unable to put together any lasting partnerships and lost wickets steadily. Roston Chase dismissed Tilak Varma for 27 opening the door for Shepherd to wreak havoc on the Indian lower order, removing Sanju Samson (13), Hardik Pandya (14), Arshdeep Singh (8) and Kuldeep Yadav for a duck.

In between, Jason Holder got the wicket of Axar Patel for eight as the Indian batters struggled to withstand the incisive bowling of the West Indies. Holder eventually broke Suryakumar’s resistance, trapping him lbw in the 18th over.

Shepherd finished with 4-31 and Hosein 2-24 while Holder took 2-36.

Scores: West Indies 171 for 2 (King 85*, Pooran 47) beat India 165 for 9 (Suryakumar 61, Shephard 4-31, Hosein 2-24) by eight wickets.