RHTYSC NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour and Bakewell teams honour five fire officers

– Basil Butcher Memorial Trust Fund

Kaieteur Sports – The Rose Hall Town NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Under23 and first division along with the Bakewell Under17 and second division teams joined hands on Tuesday last to honour five outstanding firemen attached to the Rose Hall Town Fire Station. The officers were honoured under the tribute to heroes segment of the RHTYSC/ Basil Butcher Memorial Trust Fund Programme.

Those honoured were Delroy Benn, Ajay Gopilall, Jermon Willimas, Trvor Crawford and Rayon Ramalho. They were selected by the leadership of the Rose Hall Town Fire Station. They were selected based on their work ethics, discipline and dedication to the job. RHTYSC secretary/ CEO Hilbert Foster was accompanied by club executives Robby Kissoonlall, Tyrone Pottaya and cricket coach Winston Smith.

Foster urged the awardees to continue to serve with distinction and to always strive for excellence. The long serving secretary/CEO, who is also the president of the Berbice Cricket Board, disclosed that his admiration for fire officers increased when he saw a documentary on how they place their lives on the line when disaster occurs. The township of Rose Hall and the county of Berbice, Foster stated was very grateful for their excellent service.

The officers honoured were the first set of fire officers to be recognised by the RHTYSC.

In the past, the club had honoured postal workers, teachers, police officers, municipality workers, sportsmen, doctors, nurses, pharmacists and therapy workers under the Basil Butcher Trust Fund Tributes to Workers Programme.

The Rose Hall Town NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour and Bakewell Second Division are the two most senior teams of the RHTYSC and annually undertakes a combined eighty to one hundred personal development programmes under a wide range of sub-headings including sports, charity, youth development, educational, anti-drugs, anti-crime, publication, religious and health. The tams each year hosts programmes such as Tribute to Law Enforcement officers, Cricket Academy, Summer camp, Feeding of the poor, Christmas villages, Tribute to mothers, Tribute to Fathers, Annual Christmas charity programme, Tribute to Medical workers and Tribute to Postal workers.

Each of the firemen received three special gifts along with a medal of excellence and a framed certificate. The NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour First Division team is led by national player Kevlon Anderson and includes players such as Kevin Sinclair, Clinton Pestano, Junior Sinclair, Sylus Tyndall, Shawn Perriera, Jason Sinclair, Khemraj Mahadeo and Keith Simpson. Surendra Kissoonlall leads the Bakewell Second Division team while he receives support from Jonathan Rampersaud, Jeremy Sandia, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Mahendra Gopilall and Ryan Algu.