Latest update August 14th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Public awareness campaign for restorative justice gets underway

Aug 14, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Restorative Justice is an approach that seeks to repair the harm caused the offender, by providing an opportunity for the victim and the perpetrator to interrogate the issue which caused the problem and make amends either by the payment of compensation or on such terms agreed upon by the parties.

It is intended to observe manifestations of deviant behaviour and to address them very early, long before they engage the formal legal system.
Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall , SC on Saturday conducted a public awareness session on restorative justice at the Latchmansingh Primary School, Bushlot, and West Coast Berbice.

The public awareness session is part of a slew of activities under the Inter-American Develop Bank (IDB)-funded Support for the Criminal Justice System (SCJS) programme, intended to popularize the concept.

A section of the public awareness session on restorative justice held at the Latchmansingh Primary School, Bushlot, and West Coast Berbice on Saturday

A section of the public awareness session on restorative justice held at the Latchmansingh Primary School, Bushlot, and West Coast Berbice on Saturday

Earlier this year, the Restorative Justice Act was enacted as a measure to overcome prison overcrowding by reducing pre-trial detention, reducing recidivism and increasing the use of alternative sentencing, among other things.

The Attorney General was accompanied by Mr. Seelall Persaud, Director of Restorative Justice, Mr. Faizal Jaffarally, Member of Parliament for Region Five (Mahaica – Berbice) and Ms. Indira Anandjit, SCJS Programme Director.

The Attorney General in his remarks cases will be referred either by the Magistrate or the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to trained restorative justice officers located within each magisterial district and these persons will manage the engagement between the perpetrator and the victim.

Significantly, restorative justice allows for community leaders, religious leaders, and teachers, to play a central role in resolving issues.
They will be required to interrogate these situations to determine the root causes. It may be an abusive environment at home.

Once the problem is detected, steps will be taken to address it at this early stage. This simple remedy can prevent a child from being prone to criminal conduct.
He noted that the concept is fairly new, and will allow the courts to make Orders outside of the conventional penal nature of orders that it is now circumscribed to make, and explore a whole host of potential and opportunities to address in a real, practical and pragmatic way, the circumstances that may have led to criminal conduct and for that conduct to be rehabilitated and for compensation to be paid.

He also clarified that the restorative justice concept is not open to all criminal offences but a few minor, petty offences which can be dealt with at a community level and allow for direct rehabilitative intervention. In this regard, offences such as murder, manslaughter, rape, robbery, sexual offences, offences involving minors, and other violent offences are exempted the restorative justice.

Nandlall stressed that the concept of restorative justice allows for justice to be served in a way that promotes healing and accountability, while also reducing recidivism and keeping individuals out of prison who may not need to be there. He stressed that the approach can only work through support from members of the community and solicited their assistance to see the success of the programme.

The Attorney General promised the residents of Region Five that this is only the first of many engagements and that the Director of Restorative Justice, Seelall Persaud will return with a training programme to train suitable qualified persons who are willing to participate in the programme.
Meanwhile, Director of Restorative Justice and former Commissioner of Police, Persaud, explained that currently he is executing a pilot project involving several communities on the East Coast of Demerara.

He said once that pilot is successfully completed the system will be replicated across the administrative regions of the country.
With the enactment of the Restorative Justice Act in November, 2022 a Restorative Justice Centre was established in April, 2023 which is staffed by trained professionals who will work with victims, offenders, and their communities to develop individualized plans that focus on repairing the harm caused by criminal behaviour and preventing further offences.

According to the AG, teachers, community leaders, Toshaos and religious leaders have already benefited from this training. The training exercise will continue across Guyana. A similar outreach exercise is scheduled to be held in Region Six (East Berbice -Corentyne) before the end of August.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Special Guest Kevin Smith| 9th August, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Modern Day Slavery in Guyana!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Shepherd, King step up to hand West Indies 3-2 series win after comprehensive eight-wicket triumph over India

Shepherd, King step up to hand West Indies 3-2 series win after...

Aug 14, 2023

SportsMax – Player of the Match Romario Shepherd took a T20I career-best 4-31 and Brandon King scored an impressive unbeaten half-century to lead the West Indies to a commanding eight-wicket...
Read More
Coach Abdulla Hamid says 34th edition staged by Joy/Hamid Basketball Foundation was a success

Coach Abdulla Hamid says 34th edition staged by...

Aug 14, 2023

Barbados officially confirms 11 member travelling party for Winfield Braithwaite Boxing C/ships

Barbados officially confirms 11 member travelling...

Aug 14, 2023

RHTYSC NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour and Bakewell teams honour five fire officers

RHTYSC NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour and Bakewell...

Aug 14, 2023

Port Mourant CC and Cotton Tree CC receives $1M worth of equipment to focus on youths

Port Mourant CC and Cotton Tree CC receives $1M...

Aug 14, 2023

Peter Lewis Asphalt Plant Sales & Construction Services on board with BIG MAN CRICKET 2

Peter Lewis Asphalt Plant Sales &...

Aug 14, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]