Port Mourant CC and Cotton Tree CC receives $1M worth of equipment to focus on youths

– BCB Cricket Development Programme

Kaieteur Sports – “The Berbice Cricket Board under my leadership is fully committed to making sure that every cricketing talent in the county is given equal cricketing talent in the county is given equal opportunity to excel on the cricket field. We would work hard to provide all the necessary equipment for youth development so that the next generation would follow in the footsteps of John Trim, Rohan Kanhai and Basil Butcher.” These were the words of President of the BCB, Hilbert Foster as he officially handed over $1M worth of bowling machine and batting cage to the Cotton Tree CC and the historic Port Mourant CC.

Foster, who is personally spearheading the Berbice Youth Development Programme, told members of the two clubs to take proper care of the equipment and to primarily focus on the development of youth players from the under-11 to under-19 level. Youths, he stated are the ones that would carry on the legacy of Berbice cricket.

The PMCC received a batting cage, practice net and a bowling machine, while Cotton Tree CC received a bowling machine and practice net. The Cotton Tree club only recently got involved in youth cricket after primarily concentrating on second division. Currently, they are involved in youth cricket at the U11, U13, U15, U17 and U19 levels. They have produced players like Arif Khan, Shoaib Gafoor and Arif Bacchus. Despite not winning any Berbice junior levels, Cotton Tree has reached several semifinals over the last two years and on Sunday last, won their first major BCB second division title. They defeated Achievers B to emerge champions of the Dave West Indian Imports 40overs tournament.

The Port Mourant CC has a special place in the history of Berbice cricket as the club that produced the most test players. The historic club has produced seven test players in John Trim, Rohan Kanhai, Ivan Madray, Basil Butcher, Roy Fredericks, Alvin Kallicharran and Mahendra Nagamootoo. Currently, they have youth players like Pampertab Ramnauth, Rampersaud Ramnauth, Salim Khan, Navin Budhwa and Ravin Budhwa.

The two clubs also have the services of coaches attached to the BCB Cricket Development Project. The coaches are responsible for the holding of practice sessions and coaching. Over the years, cricket clubs have benefitted from the donations of cricket gears, uniforms, water pitchers, pitch covers, catching cribs, educational materials, coaching equipment, school bags, cycles and educational grants among others.

The BCB in 2023 has donated six bowling machines to RHTYSC, Upper Corentyne, Rose Hall Canje, Port Mourant, Cotton Tree and Bush Lot United. Five batting cages were also handed over to the above-mentioned clubs apart from Cotton Tree. The objectives of the BCB Development Programme are to produce another twelve players for the West Indies over the next six years. The BCB, under the presidency of Foster, has produced twelve players for the regional side since 2018 at all levels. The players include Gudakesh Motie, Kevlon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Ramario Shepherd, Sheneeta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Isai Thorne, Ashmini Munisar, Ashley Ramnauth and Rampertab Ramnuth.

The batting cage was sponsored by contractor Peter Lewis and the bowling machine by Minister Vickram Bharrat, who is also the Patron of the active board.