Peter Lewis Asphalt Plant Sales & Construction Services on board with BIG MAN CRICKET 2

Kaieteur Sports – Once again, Peter Lewis from Peter Lewis Construction & Asphalt Plant Sales & Services has come on board in strong support for Masters cricket in Guyana. This is the 2nd sponsor to jump on board for the BIG MAN CRICKET 2 tournament being contested between 14 teams from across the country. Blue Waters had already come on board as the official water for the BMC-2 O40s tournament which will entail 45 matches all across Guyana. The first round of 6 matches was played back in May 2023 but due to the inclement weather the tournament had to be postponed after the first round. Weather permitting, the BMC-GY Committee is looking to restart the tournament on August 19th. Fixtures for that weekend will be released shortly.

Peter Lewis Construction is one of the premier construction companies in Guyana and offers asphalt plant sales and construction services. Its owner, Peter Lewis has continuously pledged his support for masters’ cricket in Guyana and has displayed a strong commitment to assisting various charitable organizations around Guyana. His Company is also known as Associated Construction Services (ACS). ACS was established in 1997 and has solidified its place in the construction arena through completion of numerous successful government projects.

Specializing in road building, ACS has also commissioned an Asphalt Plant to increase efficiency on projects. As such, the Asphalt Plant has been servicing other contractors to ensure their timelines are met. The multi-million-dollar computerized facility has the potential to produce 60 tons of asphalt per hour. Just recently, Peter sponsored another Guyanese masters’ cricketer to enable his representation on the West Indies O50s masters’ team to participate in the recent IMC O50s World Cup held in Cape Town, South Africa during March 2023.

Masters cricket has been growing exponentially across the world and has a very important role to play in the growth & development of our cricketers from all age groups. Firstly, having these cricketers actively involved in the game into their 60s bodes well for their lifestyle and longevity as they are required to get and maintain themselves at a fair level of fitness. There are numerous other spinoff benefits of masters’ cricket since these same senior sportsmen will return to the clubs around the country and strengthen them and they can serve in various capacities at these clubs and serve as role models for the youths in our society.