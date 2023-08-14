Other informal sports looking fuh recognition too

Latest update August 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 14, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – It look as if we gat ourselves a whole circus of sportin’ events vying for the presidential patronage nowadays. First, we had tapeball cricket puttin’ on its Sunday best and marchin’ straight into the corridors of power. Now, they say softball cricket be eyein’ that same seat at the table.
But lemme tell y’all, while them cricket folks be struttin’ their stuff, there’s a whole bunch of other unsung heroes out there waitin’ for their moment in the sun.
Bird-whistling competitions, is a weekend sport that you do not hear or read about. Some of dem birds does whistle faster than a money-counting machine. But we don’t see any presidential handshakes or fancy endorsement deals for the owners who does assemble with dem bird cage early Sunday mornings.
Is also good business! Imagine yuh gat tow-a towa selling fuh de price of a new motor car. Believe it or not!
And what ’bout goat racing. It look as if dat fall off de map. But dat used to be a big money gambling event also. We need a return to dat sport. It used to be fun especially when de jockey run past de goat wah decide it stopping fuh eat grass.
Dem horse cart owners livin’ in a cloak-and-dagger movie, sneakin’ ’round corners and watchin’ out for them police sirens. Why can’t they be treated like the true athletes they are? I mean, we got Olympic sprinters on one hand and horse cart speed demons on the other – what’s the real difference, eh?
De authorities clamping down pun dem horse cart racing instead of regularizing and facilitating it as a tourist attraction. But dem nah moving against de fowl cock and pit bull fights that are more are gory affairs with big money passing.
So, while tape ball cricket and softball cricket be hoggin’ the headlines and courtin’ presidential charm, spare a thought for them unsung heroes blowin’ whistles like there’s no tomorrow, racin’ goats like there’s a grand prize, and steerin’ horse carts like it’s a secret mission.
Talk half. Leff half
