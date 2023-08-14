Monedderlust FC and Paradise Invaders FC score easy wins in Berbice Football Association competition

Latest update August 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Monedderlust Football Club and Paradise Invaders Football Club won their matches when play in the Berbice Football Association football Competition continued in Berbice.
The two teams of West Coast Berbice got the better of their two New Amsterdam counterparts, New Amsterdam United Football Club and Cougars Football Club respectively.
The games were played at the Rosignol Ground, West Bank Berbice.
Results saw Monedderlust whipping NA United 6-1 in their encounter. Atlin Brown led the way for Monedderlust with a hat-trick in the 3rd, 49th and, 70minutes. Also on target with one apiece were Paul McDonald 11th, Okeno Collins 61st and Brenthnol Frank 86th. NA United consolation goal came off the booth of Omar Glenn in the 23rd minute.
In the other game, Paradise Invaders eased past Cougars FC 4-1. Quincey Aulder with a double in the 33rd and 38 minutes while Akeem Wilson 2nd and Compton Cudjoe 86 minutes netted the others.
Cougars’ lone strike was by Lomar Reid in the 42nd minute. The competition is continuing.
