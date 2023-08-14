Latest update August 14th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Monedderlust FC and Paradise Invaders FC score easy wins in Berbice Football Association competition

Aug 14, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Monedderlust Football Club and Paradise Invaders Football Club won their matches when play in the Berbice Football Association football Competition continued in Berbice.

The two teams of West Coast Berbice got the better of their two New Amsterdam counterparts, New Amsterdam United Football Club and Cougars Football Club respectively.

The games were played at the Rosignol Ground, West Bank Berbice.

Results saw Monedderlust whipping NA United 6-1 in their encounter.  Atlin Brown led the way for Monedderlust with a hat-trick in the 3rd, 49th and, 70minutes. Also on target with one apiece were Paul McDonald 11th, Okeno Collins 61st and Brenthnol Frank 86th. NA United consolation goal came off the booth of Omar Glenn in the 23rd minute.

In the other game, Paradise Invaders eased past Cougars FC 4-1. Quincey Aulder with a double in the 33rd and 38 minutes while Akeem Wilson 2nd and Compton Cudjoe 86 minutes netted the others.

Cougars’ lone strike was by Lomar Reid in the 42nd minute.  The competition is continuing.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Special Guest Kevin Smith| 9th August, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Modern Day Slavery in Guyana!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Shepherd, King step up to hand West Indies 3-2 series win after comprehensive eight-wicket triumph over India

Shepherd, King step up to hand West Indies 3-2 series win after...

Aug 14, 2023

SportsMax – Player of the Match Romario Shepherd took a T20I career-best 4-31 and Brandon King scored an impressive unbeaten half-century to lead the West Indies to a commanding eight-wicket...
Read More
Coach Abdulla Hamid says 34th edition staged by Joy/Hamid Basketball Foundation was a success

Coach Abdulla Hamid says 34th edition staged by...

Aug 14, 2023

Barbados officially confirms 11 member travelling party for Winfield Braithwaite Boxing C/ships

Barbados officially confirms 11 member travelling...

Aug 14, 2023

RHTYSC NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour and Bakewell teams honour five fire officers

RHTYSC NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour and Bakewell...

Aug 14, 2023

Port Mourant CC and Cotton Tree CC receives $1M worth of equipment to focus on youths

Port Mourant CC and Cotton Tree CC receives $1M...

Aug 14, 2023

Peter Lewis Asphalt Plant Sales & Construction Services on board with BIG MAN CRICKET 2

Peter Lewis Asphalt Plant Sales &...

Aug 14, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]