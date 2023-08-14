Five contestants win big at Digicel’s Summer Promotion

Latest update August 14th, 2023 12:44 AM

Kaieteur News – Digicel Guyana on Sunday launched its ‘Deal or no Deal’ summer promotion at the Theatre Guild, Parade Street, Kingston, Georgetown, giving five contestants an exciting chance to win cash prizes.

As part of the launch, five prepaid customers won cash prizes ranging from $600,000 to $2 million after playing ‘Deal or No Deal’.

The winners were Carlos Cummings ($2 million), Waheeda Kaioum ($700,000), Ryan Sobers ($1 million), Ramona De Mattos ($600,0000), and Premanand Dhaniram ($1 million).
The game closely mirrors the American game show ‘Deal or No Deal’, where contestants are required to choose numbers printed on briefcases.

For customers to participate, all Digicel prepaid customers are required to top up $1000 or more and collect the letters spelling D-E-A-L to automatically win a prize.
Lucky customers will be contacted by Digicel and told how to claim their prizes.

Contestants that participated and won cash prizes

Contestants that participated and won cash prizes

